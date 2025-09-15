SMC calls for greater protections against financial abuse of older Australians

Responding to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) consultation on Approaches to Family Violence and Financial Abuse of Older People, Super Members Council (SMC) is calling for greater safeguards for Australia's vulnerable, ageing population.

The SMC submission highlighted how older Australians are increasingly at risk of financial abuse, citing coercive control, exploitation and systemic gaps in protection as active threats against their retirement savings from those closest to them.

SMC's submission calls for stronger, trauma-informed complaint handling and dispute resolution to prevent prolonged disputes.

Acknowledging the negative impact on survivors seeking redress, SMC said current systems subject victims to complex barriers and possible re-traumatisation due to these adversarial processes.

SMC recommended the introduction of clearer guidance for trustees, greater systemic recognition of risk factors and better support for vulnerable complainants, ultimately reducing costs for survivors and restoring trust in systems designed to protect their retirement funds.

SMC chief executive Mischa Shubert urged the super system to respond with compassion, clarity, and consistency and expressed support for AFCA's efforts at wider consultation as well as improved fairness and transparency in its processes.

"SMC will continue working with government, regulators, and consumer bodies to push for changes that protect members from financial abuse and ensure super is a safe and secure foundation for retirement," she said.