Superannuation

SMC calls for greater protections against financial abuse of older Australians

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  MONDAY, 15 SEP 2025   12:19PM

Responding to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) consultation on Approaches to Family Violence and Financial Abuse of Older People, Super Members Council (SMC) is calling for greater safeguards for Australia's vulnerable, ageing population.

The SMC submission highlighted how older Australians are increasingly at risk of financial abuse, citing coercive control, exploitation and systemic gaps in protection as active threats against their retirement savings from those closest to them.

SMC's submission calls for stronger, trauma-informed complaint handling and dispute resolution to prevent prolonged disputes.

Acknowledging the negative impact on survivors seeking redress, SMC said current systems subject victims to complex barriers and possible re-traumatisation due to these adversarial processes.

SMC recommended the introduction of clearer guidance for trustees, greater systemic recognition of risk factors and better support for vulnerable complainants, ultimately reducing costs for survivors and restoring trust in systems designed to protect their retirement funds.

SMC chief executive Mischa Shubert urged the super system to respond with compassion, clarity, and consistency and expressed support for AFCA's efforts at wider consultation as well as improved fairness and transparency in its processes.

"SMC will continue working with government, regulators, and consumer bodies to push for changes that protect members from financial abuse and ensure super is a safe and secure foundation for retirement," she said.

Read more: SMCAFCAAustralian Financial Complaints AuthoritySuper Members Council
Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:46PM
The former senior employee is suing the ASX and chief executive Helen Lofthouse with claims of a "toxic work environment" and that he was "deliberately bullied and marginalised".

Another industry body urges Division 296 reconsideration

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:27PM
While the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA) supports sensible reforms to make superannuation "more equitable", it - like many industry bodies - believes the taxing of unrealised capital gains and the lack of indexation can pose compliance challenges for affected taxpayers.

DWS names APAC real estate business lead

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:46PM
DWS has appointed a new head for its Asia Pacific real estate business, who leads day-to-day operations from the Sydney office.

Insurers' approaches reinforcing mental health stigma: Life CCC

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:02AM
The Life Insurance Code Compliance Committee (Life CCC) has found many insurers are still using blanket mental health exclusions despite being required to assess customers' individual circumstances.

