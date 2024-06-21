Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Smaller super funds eye AustralianSuper, ART dominance

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 21 JUN 2024   12:18PM

As AustralianSuper, Australian Retirement Trust (ART), and Aware Super continue to dominate the superannuation sector in terms of total assets, the smaller players are becoming serious contenders.

New APRA statistics show that AustralianSuper had more than 3.4 million members at the end of March with $335.3 billion in savings. ART members of 2.4 million had $286.3 billion in assets while Aware Super's 1.2 million account holders had $175.4 billion.

Unisuper's membership base of 679,000 saved up to $127.8 billion while 1.8 million Hostplus members had $111.2 billion.

It was a different story based on an average balance per member. The Nissan Superannuation Plan with 30 members, which will be wound up on July 31, had $1 million, putting it in first place.

In second place, the Perpetual Super Wrap with 3330 members had $848,434 on average, while the Commonwealth Superannuation Scheme's (CSS) 97,100 members had $649,181.

On a median basis, the Nissan Superannuation Plan and CSS came out on top with $892,461 and $568,184 respectively. The Public Sector Superannuation Scheme came in third spot with $487,058.

Super funds with a relatively smaller membership base reported substantial assets under management.

A report by KPMG found that size of the fund by membership does not always correlate to strong net cash flows, noting that HUB24 with less than 100,000 members, for example, reported $5.4 billion of inflows in FY23.

In APRA's latest figures, the HUB24 Super Fund, with only 136,260 members, had $32.1 billion in assets.

The Netwealth Superannuation Master Fund had 96,670 members and $28.8 billion.

New entrant to the super sector, Vanguard Super, had 12,850 members and $1.1 billion at the end of the period. The 3180 members of Mason Stevens Super saved about $1.09 billion.

Read more: AustralianSuperAware SuperAustralian Retirement TrustCSSNissan Superannuation PlanCommonwealth Superannuation SchemeHostplusHUB24 SuperKPMGMason Stevens SuperNetwealth Superannuation Master FundNew APRAPublic Sector Superannuation SchemeUnisuperVanguard Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper bears brunt of complaints: AFCA
Super funds slash external mandates by 54%
Retail funds drive down admin fees: KPMG
Super account advice fees a sticking point for advice bill: Senate inquiry
Betashares promotes key sales execs
Funds SA names interim investment chief
Super leaders take out King's Birthday honours
Emissions data demand drives tech growth
Industry Super Australia names new chair
Cbus recruits chief risk officer from Crown

Editor's Choice

Where does the world's largest active manager say to invest?

ANDREW MCKEAN
Capital Group - which has US$2.7 trillion in equity assets under management - has identified three megatrends poised to upend industries and kick down the doors to fresh investment opportunities.

Betashares promotes key sales execs

ELIZABETH FRY
Betashares has strengthened its distribution team with two key promotions as it moves to accelerate growth in superannuation, retirement, and retail wealth management.

Aussies' financial literacy declines, young people fare the worst

ANDREW MCKEAN
Despite many initiatives, financial literacy, capability, and wellbeing levels have dropped in Australia, according to research commissioned by Ecstra Foundation and conducted by SVA Consulting.

Barrenjoey, Scentre Group establish jointly managed fund

ELIZA BAVIN
Barrenjoey and Scentre Group have established a jointly managed fund to purchase a 50% stake in Adelaide's Westfield Tea Tree Plaza.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Ballarat 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach