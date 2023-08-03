Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Should wealthy Aussies use super to fund aged care?

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 3 AUG 2023   12:52PM

Amid fresh concerns about funding Australia's ageing population, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has responded to a new issues paper that suggests requiring wealthy Australians to use part of their superannuation for their personal aged care costs.

The paper is expected to be submitted to the government's aged care task force today, with a key recommendation to allow super to be used to pay costs associated with aged care.

Responding, in an ABC interview, Jones said: "It's a conversation we've got to have. The purpose of superannuation is to provide for retirement income and of course, you know, those last stages in a person's life has got to be taken into account in this."

Earlier this year, the government released a draft objective for superannuation, to preserve savings and deliver income for a dignified retirement alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way.

Jones, who is also minister for financial services, added: "It strikes me as odd in a system which is about retirement income that a third of the cheques that are being written by superannuation funds by value, so a third of the value of cheques that superannuation funds are writing at the moment, are bequests."

He emphasised that while bequests will invariably feature in a superannuation system, it's not the purpose of superannuation to have a tax preferred estate planning mechanism.

"We've got a crisis of funding in aged care and at the same time we've got one-third of the value of superannuation funds being written out in bequests. That doesn't square," Jones said.

While Anika Wells and Treasurer Jim Chalmers are setting out to investigate various solutions, Jones concluded that he doesn't think superannuation can be carved as the proposal sets out.

Editor's Choice

HESTA moves 10% of portfolio in-house

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:54PM
HESTA has significantly grown its in-house capability, resulting in the fund now handling nearly $7 billion or 10% of its portfolio internally.

Should wealthy Aussies use super to fund aged care?

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
Amid fresh concerns about funding Australia's ageing population, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has responded to a new issues paper that suggests requiring wealthy Australians to use part of their superannuation for their personal aged care costs.

Link Group to cop $418m loss

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
Link Group has advised investors it expects to post a $417.7 million loss for FY23, largely the result of its issues in the UK.

Australia a "most exciting place" for GQG: Barker

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
The focus for GQG Partners' head of international Mark Barker has always been to identify areas where there's a high concentration of assets controlled by a relatively small number of decision makers - and Australia is just that.

