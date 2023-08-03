Should wealthy Aussies use super to fund aged care?

Amid fresh concerns about funding Australia's ageing population, assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has responded to a new issues paper that suggests requiring wealthy Australians to use part of their superannuation for their personal aged care costs.

The paper is expected to be submitted to the government's aged care task force today, with a key recommendation to allow super to be used to pay costs associated with aged care.

Responding, in an ABC interview, Jones said: "It's a conversation we've got to have. The purpose of superannuation is to provide for retirement income and of course, you know, those last stages in a person's life has got to be taken into account in this."

Earlier this year, the government released a draft objective for superannuation, to preserve savings and deliver income for a dignified retirement alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way.

Jones, who is also minister for financial services, added: "It strikes me as odd in a system which is about retirement income that a third of the cheques that are being written by superannuation funds by value, so a third of the value of cheques that superannuation funds are writing at the moment, are bequests."

He emphasised that while bequests will invariably feature in a superannuation system, it's not the purpose of superannuation to have a tax preferred estate planning mechanism.

"We've got a crisis of funding in aged care and at the same time we've got one-third of the value of superannuation funds being written out in bequests. That doesn't square," Jones said.

While Anika Wells and Treasurer Jim Chalmers are setting out to investigate various solutions, Jones concluded that he doesn't think superannuation can be carved as the proposal sets out.