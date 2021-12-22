Shoddy exam feedback fuels adviser stress

Financial advisers who failed the mandatory examination multiple times are slamming FASEA's feedback process, claiming it is inconsistent and fails to help them stay in the industry.

As the failure rate continues to balloon, advisers making genuine attempts to study and pass the exam are being let down by FASEA's shoddy feedback process, which was only recently made available.

Fifty-eight percent of the 2129 advisers who sat the recent November exam failed - the highest fail rate in the short history of the exams.

The pass rate continues to deteriorate from as high as 88% to 69% and 60% in 2021.

Advisers Financial Standard spoke to on the condition of anonymity said that they have not received the feedback FASEA has promised.

At the start, FASEA provided no feedback to advisers who failed the exam whatsoever.

It then provided generic feedback in terms of areas where candidates struggled. This year, FASEA gave more personalised feedback - but not at the level of detail advisers were anticipating. Feedback webinars were also introduced, with some 5000 participants in attendance.

"The webinars are general only, they discuss every topic in the exams and do not identify specific areas," one adviser said.

Another adviser described the webinars as "not constructive".

The advisers we talked to tried to contact FASEA, only to have the door slammed in their face.

Only some candidates who failed were successful in doing so. This was not the case for one adviser, who has relentlessly attempted to talk to a FASEA representative.

"They refer us to the areas we need to improve in. After four attempts all the feedback is the same for me even after studying, so someone is lying to you about this," the adviser said.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia said there have been occasions where it had to ask FASEA to speak to a member after the exam to discuss issues or questions.

"[And] both members and FASEA have confirmed these conversations have occurred," the FPA said in a statement.

The Association of Financial Advisers commented: "It remains a fact that those who have continued to fail the exam would like to get better feedback."

FASEA provides either a pass or fail with no numerical marks based on a credit level, as per its legislative instrument. A credit grade typically ranges from 65% to 74%.

An adviser alleges FASEA has moved the pass mark within this band, saying that a floating pass mark "is totally unfair".

Another issue is that exam questions continue to change for each sitting, leaving many overwhelmed with what to study for.

One adviser, who has been in the industry for over 30 years and sat the exam four times, believes for one question, FASEA moved the goal post and changed the answer.

This adviser, who queried FASEA about this particular question, is making genuine attempts to pass the exam and keep his job - but said the failure of FASEA is stealthily pushing financial advisers over 55 years old out of the industry.

Ghosted

FASEA's radio silence is thematic. While it has several email contact addresses, it has no direct hotline.

One adviser who managed to get hold of a senior FASEA staff member was asked: "How did you get this number?"

Could the lack of response be attributed to a lean team?

The authority only has 10 employees, whose work spans developing and maintaining standards, assessing and accrediting higher education degrees and courses, and overseeing the exam, according to the annual report.

FASEA does not divulge how many employees are dedicated to fielding exams and feedback queries.

Financial Standard contacted FASEA for this article which declined to provide a response.

Requests to talk to the elusive chief executive Stephen Glenfield also fell on deaf ears.

This was no surprise given the publication has contacted the authority in the past on other adviser issues only to be ignored. Even months out from its December 31 closure date, FASEA began warding off queries via its communications agency that directed us to ASIC, which takes over its remit from next year. We also contacted ASIC for this article, only to be looped back to FASEA.

It isn't a bad gig for Glenfield, who bows out with a total remuneration package of $588,082, of which $163,915 is a redundancy payment.

Kathryn Kerr, the chief operating officer, was paid $465,886 for FY21; $127,386 of this is her severance package.

In the grand scheme of things, nine out of 10 advisers have passed the exam regardless of number of sittings.

Yet, a minority of advisers continue to fail the exam and are so close to losing their livelihoods before October 2022.

With thousands of advisers ditching the industry, isn't it logical to throw a lifeline to the ones who desperately want to stay by simply providing them specific feedback on their weaknesses?

Senator Jane Hume now wants to recognise 10 years' work experience with zero infringements - a relief experienced advisers have been clamoring for - was conveniently introduced after Labor proposed the exact same measurements days before.

At its height in 2019, there were nearly 29,000 active advisers. By mid-December 2021, a whopping 10,000 or 35% abandoned the profession.

But for veteran advisers who have yet to pass the exam or had already unwillingly left the industry, Hume's salvo in the lead up to the 2022 federal election could be a little too late.

Senator Jane Hume was contacted for this article.