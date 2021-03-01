Shock statistics on gender gap on boards

New data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has revealed that while the pay gap has decreased from 0.6%, women are still significantly underrepresented in leadership.

WGEA reported that the national gender pay gap has dropped to 13.4% for full-time employees, a difference in average of $242.20 per week between men and women.

Libby Lyons, director of WGEA, said that the lower gap may be as a direct result of COVID-19.

"I understand that this result is, in part, due to an increase in the number of men in lower-paid full-time employment. After all the economic shocks and uncertainties, we lived through in 2020, it is very welcome news to have more people in full-time jobs. It is also a very positive sign that our economic recovery is underway," she said.

"It does not, however, reflect any underlying structural changes to women's overall position in the workforce. I expect to see more labour market volatility over the next 12-24 months as the nation settles into a new post-COVID-19 employment environment. As the nation's recovery progresses, we may well see male wages increase with little or no positive improvement in the wages of women. If this happens, it is feasible that the gender pay gap will increase."

When it came to leadership, the numbers were less positive.

Only a tiny 0.4% of boards had no male directors, but 30.2% of boards had no female directors.

Women hold 14.6% of chair positions, 28.1% of directorships and represent 18.3% of chief executives and 32.5% of key management personnel.

Among ASX 200 companies, 32.6% of directors are women and in 2020 women comprised 45.5% of new appointments to ASX 200 boards.

The research also found that median superannuation balances for women at retirement are 21.6% lower than those for men.