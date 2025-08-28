Shield-linked advice firm director, compliance manager banned

The AFSL of MWL Financial Services has been cancelled, while both its director and its compliance manager have copped bans after they allegedly helped funnel more than $150 million in investments into the Shield Master Fund.

MWL recommended Shield to more than 750 clients who then collectively invested about $155 million, ASIC said.

This was done via a "low cost advice project" the firm ran between September 2021 and February 2024, receiving referrals from lead generators.

ASIC said the firm was incentivised to recommend Shield and failed to adequately manage conflicts of interest, causing investors to be given poor advice. This included advisers having undisclosed bonus arrangements tied to recommending Shield.

Other serious compliance failures ASIC alleges included not taking reasonable steps to ensure advisers provided appropriate advice that was in the clients' best interests; providing templated Statements of Advice (SOAs) to advisers that contained misleading representations of Shield's performance; and failing to properly assess Shield before adding it to the firm's approved product list.

ASIC said MWL also did not disclose its use of lead generators and failed to advise clients of their rights to complain to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

As a result, MWL managing director Nicholas Maikousis has been banned from providing financial services for 10 years. ASIC found he was not only responsible for establishing the so-called "low cost advice project" but was also the driving force behind it.

Maikousis was also on the investment committee that recommended Shield be added to the APL, ASIC said, adding that he "did not have an adequate appreciation for a financial services business' fundamental obligations to its clients."

At the same time, MWL's compliance manager Robert Tohill has also been banned. He cannot provide any financial services or serve in any capacity in a financial services business for five years.

Tohill was also on the investment committee that recommended Shield be added to the APL and he reviewed and approved the templated SOAs that neglected to mention the use of lead generators and included the false information about Shield's performance.

He also failed to maintain MWL's compliance manual, including the conflicts policy, and failed his gatekeeper functions, ASIC said.

So far, four of MWL's financial advisers have been banned by ASIC over their involvement in the Shield debacle. They are Isaac McQueen, Matthew Bradley, Rocco D'Amelio, and Robert Crossing.

MWL has lodged an argent review of the orders, including the AFSL's cancellation, seeking an immediate stay and review of the ban for Maikousis.

On behalf of MWL and Maikousis, SLF Lawyers senior partner John Gdanski said: "The decision of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission is wrong. While the review into my client's ban is underway, ASIC should focus their powers on ensuring the major institutions along with those trustees and research houses involved in this Shield fiasco that misled financial advisers be held accountable."

Gdanski stated that the ban was "most unusual for someone has worked for 35 years with an unblemished record."