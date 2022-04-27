Schroders scores $250m private debt mandate

Schroders Capital has won its first Australian private debt mandate, with a superannuation fund investing $250 million.

The bespoke mandate, handed down by an unnamed "large industry superannuation fund", covers corporate, real estate and infrastructure debt with the aim of outperforming the Bloomberg AUSBOND Bank Bill index by 4.5%.

According to Schroders Australia chief executive Sam Hallinan, institutional investors are increasingly looking to private debt to diversify returns and invest in assets not correlated to equities.

"This is not surprising as there are some key advantages of investing in private debt for superannuation funds," he said.

"Superannuation funds are becoming increasingly complex, dealing with more challenging paradigms, such as Your Future, Your Super, and the ability to leverage relationships with key managers is becoming ever more important to them."

While the Australian private debt market is still growing, Schroders head of private debt, Australia Nicole Kidd said it is emerging as an attractive option for investors.

"We are seeing a great opportunity emerge in Australia in bringing together investors looking for attractive returns with borrowers looking for flexible capital," she said.

"We also have access to Schroders' global investment capability, bolstering our knowledge of local private markets and providing valuable additional information when making investment decisions."

The investment team covers the full spectrum of private debt across corporate, real estate, infrastructure; spanning senior, subordinated and unitranche, she added.

"We create bespoke solutions for our clients by implementing our robust investment process including screening, analysis, due diligence, and execution for all of our investments, all while assessing and monitoring our ESG criteria throughout," Kidd said.