Schroders private wealth sales lead in new role

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022   12:37PM

The head of private wealth sales at Schroders Australia has departed, taking up a new role with an ASX-listed alternatives manager.

After 11 years with the company, Chris Boyd has departed Schroders where he led private wealth sales since August 2021.

Over his time with the company, he also held the role of head of wealth and advice for more than three years. He initially joined as national account manager in late 2010.

A spokesperson for Schroders said: "Mr Boyd was a valuable member of the team for well over a decade in several capacities."

"He left us with our best wishes and expectations that his future outside of Schroders will continue to be bright and successful."

Boyd is taking up a new role with HMC Capital, an ASX-listed alternative asset manager with about $5 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, and credit and on behalf of high-net-worth individuals, super funds and other large institutions.

At HMC, Boyd will be focused on growing the group's retail distribution capability. He will join in June.

HMC has made several noteworthy hires recently, including appointing former GPT Group head of funds management Nicholas Harris in the same role in April and naming Victoria Hardie as managing director of HMC Capital Partners. She joins from UBS where she was co-head of real estate investment banking and commences later in the year.

Schroders is currently recruiting for a new head of private wealth sales.

