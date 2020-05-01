NEWS
Superannuation
Sargon buyers tap former PEXA chief as adviser
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 1 MAY 2020   12:39PM

PEXA's founding chief executive is understood to be advising Teddy Wasserman, as he readies a new group structure for Sargon's operating businesses.

Marcus Price was the chief executive of Property Exchange Australia from 2010 to October last year.

After Sargon Capital had administrators appointed in late January upon defaulting on interest payments on its debt to a Chinese lender, it put eight subsidiaries that hold its operating businesses (such as Diversa Trustees) in voluntary administration under EY to protect its interests.

New York financier and Sargon investor Teddy Wasserman emerged as the buyer for operating businesses, AFR's Street Talk first reported.

There are also two entities related to Matt Kibbel, a managing director at New York's Kibbel Holdings, and three other entities in the sale.

Price's role at Sargon

Price is a former consultant for Boston Consulting Group who went on to work as the founding chief of Veda Advantage Solutions in 1995, a general manager at NAB and finally, the founding chief of PEXA.

At Sargon, he is understood to be providing the new owners with strategic advice on the future direction of the company, which could include pivoting to purely play as a custodian and trustee services provider or a more networked business.

The introduction between the New York financier and the Aussie strategic consultant is understood to have come via Sargon's director and former Labor senator Stephen Conroy.

Conroy is believed to have engaged with Price last year to consider Sargon's future before the administration.

Price, with two chief executive roles and consultancy experience and on his resume, is also understood to be in the pile of potential candidates for the top job under the business's new owners.

Status of the sale

EY announced it had found a buyer for Sargon operating businesses in late February. However, two months later, it is yet to formally disclose the name and the price.

And one of the people waiting for the numbers is OneVue chief executive Connie McKeage, who is looking to recover money owed to the ASX-listed platform and fund services provider and who, last month, marked her territory over the sale's proceeds.

It is understood that the sale price is roughly in the $120 million to $160 million range.

OVH earlier this week said the sale is "imminent".

Meanwhile Wasserman is understood to be considering what the new the new group structure could look like, including the executives in charge.

