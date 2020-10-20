Sam Henderson sentenced

Sam Henderson has been sentenced in the local court after pleading guilty to three charges of dishonest conduct.

Henderson was fined a total of $10,000 and released without any jail time on the condition of good behaviour for two years.

The former celebrity financial adviser was fined $7000 on a charge of giving defective financial services and a further $3000 for dishonest conduct in relation to a financial service.

"As a financial adviser, Mr Henderson built a level of trust with his clients. However, by engaging in dishonest conduct, he broke that trust. His sentencing sends a strong message that ASIC will investigate and act against dishonest conduct, and that dishonest advisers will face the consequences," ASIC executive director, financial services enforcement Tim Mullaly said.

The judge applied a 25% discount to the sentence due to Henderson's guilty plea.

ASIC alleged that Henderson engaged in dishonest conduct while chief executive, director and senior financial adviser of Henderson Maxwell by claiming that he had a Master of Commerce when he did not.

The regulator found 115 PowerPoint presentations he gave to clients between 2010 and 2016 which it allegedly contained false claims that Henderson had the degree.

Further, ASIC said the Master of Commerce claim was mentioned on the Henderson Maxwell website between 2012 and 2016 and in Henderson Maxwell brochures distributed between 2013 and 2017 as well as in an information memorandum dated May 2011.

Henderson was the subject of a case study on bad financial advice at the Royal Commission and was subsequently banned from providing financial services for a period of three years.

During the Royal Commission, audio was played of one of Henderson's employees impersonating a client to a superannuation fund. The commission found that same client was given a statement of advice by Henderson which contained a recommendation that she leave her super fund and establish an SMSF - the recommendation would have seen the client $500,000 worse off.

When that client complained to the Financial Planning Association of Australia, Henderson allegedly called her "aggressive" and "nit-picking".

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne did not accept Henderson's defence that the advice he provided to that client was a "draft".