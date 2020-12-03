RIR reveals bleak financial upside for disabled people

The Retirement Income Review has revealed disabled people are less likely to be in financial stress and poverty when retiring on the age pension alone than in their working lives - demonstrating the struggle a lot of disabled people have making ends meet throughout their lives.

Today is the International Day of People with Disability. RMIT professor Penelope Weller said that the day should cause pause to consider that Australia has not always treated those with disabilities well.

"Australia ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in 2008, pledging to the international community that Australia would uphold the rights and dignity of people with disabilities," Weller said.

"The findings of the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability highlights Australia's persistent failure to recognise people with disabilities as equal members of the community."

She added: "The CRPD provides a solution to the marginalisation of people with disability beyond the collection of data, which is the inclusion of people with disabilities in decision making at all times, and encapsulated in the slogan 'Nothing about us without us'."

That marginalisation could be seen in some of the findings of the Retirement Income Review.

The review found that disabled people are less likely to be in financial stress in retirement when receiving the age pension than in their working lives. This is due to the profound disparity in income that exists between disabled and non-disabled people pre-retirement.

In 2018, the median weekly income of people aged 15-64 with disability was $505, compared with $1016 for people with no reported disability. The more severe the disability, the more likely the person is to have a lower income.

People with disability in retirement have lower average wealth, and lower home ownership rates, compared with the total retired population, the review found.

On average, people with disability in retirement have lower value homes and less wealth in financial assets, investment properties and super. They're also more likely to rent in retirement.

People with a mild or moderate disability were found to have 82% of the average equivalised household wealth held by the total population. For people with a profound or severe disability, the comparable figure is 72%.

People with profound or severe disability were more likely to rent than the total retired population. Approximately 20% of retirees with severe disabilities rent and approximately 15% of retirees with moderate disabilities. In the population of retirees with no disabilities, only around 7% rent.

They are also more likely to be in financial stress. Around one third of households with a person with a profound or severe disability were found to be in financial stress.

Leaving homeowners out and looking just at the population that rents in retirements, only 25% were found to be in financial stress.

Despite the age pension reducing inequality for disabled people, the Retirement Income Review did question whether means testing is going far enough.

People who are blind are not means tested for the age pension or disability support pension. In 1954, the means test for people who are blind was removed as part of a broader aim to remove all means testing from the age pension.

"As people are more likely to become blind at older ages, the age pension means test exemption for people who are blind is received by a significant number of people who become blind later in life and have accumulated significant assets for their retirement," the review said.

"At 31 March 2019, of the 10,600 age pensioners who received this exemption, 65% were first recorded as blind aged 65 and over, and 44% were first recorded as blind aged 75 and over."

It also suggested that the proportion of people with significant wealth who become blind later in life is expected to increase as the super system matures.