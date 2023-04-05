RFI Global takes on DBM's Atlas division

RFI Global takes on DBM's Atlas divisionBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 5 APR 2023 12:41PM
Two Australian financial services data and insights firms have joined forces, following the acquisition of DBM Atlas by RFI Global.
Founded in Melbourne, DBM Atlas, a subsidiary of the Illuminera Group, is a local specialist in research and insight consultancies.
Meanwhile, Sydney-based financial intelligence provider RFI Global has grown into a global company serving 49 markets since its 2006 inception. It's also backed by Los Angeles-based investment firm Diversis Capital.
As part of the deal, DBM Social Research and 3arc will remain with the Illuminera Group, and DBM Social will rebrand as 3arc Social.
"RFI has long admired DBM Atlas and the work that it does in the Australian market, and we believe our product suites and client bases are very complimentary," RFI Global chief executive and co-founder Charles Green said.
"We are therefore very excited to bring together the two most comprehensive financial service customer data sets in Australia for the greater benefit of our clients."
Illuminera's international chief executive Chris Riquier said: "The DBM Atlas team are truly excited to be joining RFI Global to write a new story in Australia."
"DBM's client base has always benefited from a focus on robust and reliable data and we know that, like us, RFI is constantly exploring ways to deliver richer insights and strategic guidance. We look forward to continuing this journey together," he said.
