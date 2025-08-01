Newspaper icon
Return to office mandates to harm firms, careers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 1 AUG 2025   12:36PM

Return to office mandates will have a detrimental impact on companies' ability to retain and attract talent, with a specialist recruiter saying the career aspirations of women and Gen Z will also be heavily impacted.

An in-depth review by Parity Consulting found 81% of workers want to be able to work from home two days or more, but organisations are seeing weakness in the employment market as an opportunity to impose stricter return to office mandates; the unemployment rate in financial services is much higher than the national average, particularly for top earners, the review shows.

And now the impacts of what happens when employees don't return to the office despite a mandate being in place are becoming increasingly evident.

The three main consequences identified are a lack of bonus payments, a poor annual review outcome regardless of performance, and risks to promotion and promotion oversight.

However, what's most concerning, Parity Consulting managing director Victoria Butt said, is that return to office mandates will harm a significant proportion of the workforce.

"The people that are going to be impacted the most by the return to office mandates are the very people that we have worked very hard in the last 10 years to get into the workforce, include in the workforce, and promote in the workforce - which is part-time parents, largely women," she said.

There will also be an adverse impact on younger workers, including additional costs incurred by commuting.

"I'm also looking at the future generation of Gen Z - the unintended consequence here is that, when the market moves, organisations that have a very strict mandate around this will exclude Gen Z, who feel it's their absolute fundamental right to work from anywhere," Butt said.

As a result, organisations that are requiring their employees to return to the office in support of productivity are risking losing talented staff, something Butt says some employers are acutely aware of - and okay with.

"... there are some consequences of [mandates] that organisations may anticipate. Rather than being an unintended outcome, attrition can sometimes align with business objectives. When companies are facing budget constraints or looking to optimise their workforce size, employee departures may be viewed as one way to address financial pressures while maintaining focus on operational efficiency," she explained.

"But then when there is a war for talent in the future, it's going to be a lot harder to hire diverse talent with mandates that require you to be in the office more than three days a week."

Another theme that's emerging and may well impact businesses in the long run is the proportion of them hiring overqualified staff. While it also comes on the back of industry consolidation, the return to office mandates are seeing the talent pool for less senior roles shrink.

As it stands, between 15-20% of the vacancies Parity Consulting sees in financial services are hiring overqualified talent.

"The challenge is, if a candidate takes a role out of desperation, they'll likely leave as soon as the market improves, especially if they're not truly engaged or don't see it as a long-term fit," Parity Consulting division director Vanessa Lalani said.

"We're seeing this a lot in marketing and digital, with strong senior talent stepping into less senior roles."

While this is particularly prevalent in the marketing segment, with very good, senior talent moving into junior roles, in terms of positions Butt says it's also very common among general manager vacancies.

"You've got very experienced C-suite or chief executives taking on general manager roles. That might be okay if you're going from chief executive of a small business to a general manager at a larger bank, but the reality is that's not happening much either," she said.

"So, a lot of those people taking on general manager or executive general manager roles are overbaked for the position, but because there's so few C-suite roles out there, they're willing to take that hit.

"For some, they say they want less pressure or more work-life balance, and that may be true - but it's a supply and demand issue, and it may well come back to bite."

