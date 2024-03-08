Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Retirement saving, investing daunting for women: Surveys

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAR 2024   12:13PM

Women continue to lack confidence in how much they can save for retirement and ability to invest compared to men, new surveys reveal.

Only 30% of women are happy with the amount in their super fund, a survey of 1000 super members led by the Australian Retirement Trust (ART) shows.

A similar number of women members said they feel secure about their financial situation overall.

ART executive general manager of advice, guidance and education Anne Fuchs said while women are getting better at carving out time for self-care, that same mindset needs to be applied to saving and investing, so it turns into a habit.

"What we decide to save or invest in today can make a big difference to the life we lead tomorrow, so we would always encourage members to take advantage of free budgeting tips and tools we offer to start engaging with super and where appropriate consider options like salary sacrificing extra contribution," she said.

Another survey from Finder revealed that women tend to invest less than men and tend to underperform.

Male investors have $88,775 invested in shares on average - double women's of $44,125.

Male investors also see their balance invested grow much faster on average than women over the past two years.

Women's average balances have only increased by 3% since January 2022, while men's balances have increased by a whopping 88%.

Saxo head of FX strategy Charu Chanana said: "The gender investment gap is real. Why are women not investing as much? I would say a sheer lack of confidence - it's (about) how women relate with money, (it's) not as healthy as men. There's a lack of confidence to talk about money matters with their partners, friend circles and so on."

"But, if you look at the statistics ... if and when women do actually invest, they're better investors than men in terms of the returns they generate on average. Women need to take charge of their finances - they lag behind in salaries, they have a longer lifespan too, so they need more of that financial independence."

Interestingly, Saxo's client database shows that between January and February, the number of women opening at trading account was 43.7% higher compared to men.

A Vanguard study of over 1800 working and retired Australians released last year found a stark difference in confidence levels between men and women planning for retirement.

According to Vanguard's How Australia retires study, almost half of Australian women do not have a clear strategy for retirement in comparison to their male counterparts.

Nearly 46% of women surveyed said they "had no plan" or "did not know what they needed for retirement" in comparison to the 73% of men stating they have a "general", "good" or "exact plan" for how they will financially prepare to reach the retirement lifestyle they want.

Half of men surveyed ranged from "very" to "extremely confident" about making decisions related to managing their finances, while only a third of female respondents (33%) indicated the same.

Read more: VanguardAnne FuchsAustralian Retirement TrustFinder
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pay gaps at super funds, fund managers revealed
Vanguard chief executive Tim Buckley to retire
Indexed strategies to hit $1tn in two years
Simple strategies to overcome gender super gap
Aussies do not underspend in retirement, say super funds
Economists share their top left field ideas for 2024
Highest paid industry super executives revealed
Cash rate unchanged at 4.35%
RBA anticipated to delay interest rate cuts
Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper is set to deploy more than £8 billion of new capital into the UK, projecting its investment portfolio to surpass £18 billion by 2030.

EG to target intermediaries

CHLOE WALKER
The real estate giant plans to expand into the intermediaries sector with the recent hire of Mark Weingarth as its director of business management.

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
VanEck chief executive and managing director of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron has reported an increase in interest from financial advisers and brokers for a Bitcoin ETF on the ASX.

More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About 44% of women are not financially prepared for retirement, according to Colonial First State.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach