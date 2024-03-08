Retirement saving, investing daunting for women: Surveys

Women continue to lack confidence in how much they can save for retirement and ability to invest compared to men, new surveys reveal.

Only 30% of women are happy with the amount in their super fund, a survey of 1000 super members led by the Australian Retirement Trust (ART) shows.

A similar number of women members said they feel secure about their financial situation overall.

ART executive general manager of advice, guidance and education Anne Fuchs said while women are getting better at carving out time for self-care, that same mindset needs to be applied to saving and investing, so it turns into a habit.

"What we decide to save or invest in today can make a big difference to the life we lead tomorrow, so we would always encourage members to take advantage of free budgeting tips and tools we offer to start engaging with super and where appropriate consider options like salary sacrificing extra contribution," she said.

Another survey from Finder revealed that women tend to invest less than men and tend to underperform.

Male investors have $88,775 invested in shares on average - double women's of $44,125.

Male investors also see their balance invested grow much faster on average than women over the past two years.

Women's average balances have only increased by 3% since January 2022, while men's balances have increased by a whopping 88%.

Saxo head of FX strategy Charu Chanana said: "The gender investment gap is real. Why are women not investing as much? I would say a sheer lack of confidence - it's (about) how women relate with money, (it's) not as healthy as men. There's a lack of confidence to talk about money matters with their partners, friend circles and so on."

"But, if you look at the statistics ... if and when women do actually invest, they're better investors than men in terms of the returns they generate on average. Women need to take charge of their finances - they lag behind in salaries, they have a longer lifespan too, so they need more of that financial independence."

Interestingly, Saxo's client database shows that between January and February, the number of women opening at trading account was 43.7% higher compared to men.

A Vanguard study of over 1800 working and retired Australians released last year found a stark difference in confidence levels between men and women planning for retirement.

According to Vanguard's How Australia retires study, almost half of Australian women do not have a clear strategy for retirement in comparison to their male counterparts.

Nearly 46% of women surveyed said they "had no plan" or "did not know what they needed for retirement" in comparison to the 73% of men stating they have a "general", "good" or "exact plan" for how they will financially prepare to reach the retirement lifestyle they want.

Half of men surveyed ranged from "very" to "extremely confident" about making decisions related to managing their finances, while only a third of female respondents (33%) indicated the same.