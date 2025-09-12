Newspaper icon
Retirees unfairly targeted by tax: HESTA

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 12 SEP 2025   11:37AM

Australians receiving the Age Pension are often subjected to higher marginal tax rates of 60% to 80%, disincentivising them from being more active in the workforce, new research from HESTA suggests.

The research said in some extreme cases, these rates can even surpass 100%.

The report by Retirement Essentials, commissioned by HESTA, assessed how employment income affects Age Pension eligibility and take-home pay for older Australians wanting to work.

HESTA said while Australians in the top income bracket are often considered to pay the nation's highest tax rates, the findings show age pensioners are hit with far higher effective rates due to the Income Test taper rate.

Under this system, a part pensioner's Age Pension benefit is reduced by 50 cents for every dollar earned above the income-free threshold.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the research highlights the need to provide more flexibility for retirement-age Australians who want to work.

"We recognise the retirement experience of each Australian is unique, and flexibility is important to support both financial and mental wellbeing. That's why we're concerned by the significant disincentives within the current system for older Australians who wish to remain active in the workforce," Blakey said.

"For our members, who are largely in the health and community services sector (HACS), working in retirement has a multitude of benefits for them and the community. Part-time or casual work in retirement helps people retain a sense of purpose and fulfillment, while addressing critical workforce demands and boosting the broader economy."

HESTA said more than 80,000 of its members are currently age-eligible for the pension, with over 30,000 of those remaining active in the workforce.

Blakey said this demonstrates the significant contribution older Australians make, not only in supporting the health and community services sector, but also in strengthening their own financial resilience and independence.

"We continue to hear stories from members on the pension who would like to work more but are put off by the extreme effective marginal tax rates," Blakey said.

"By removing barriers, we can unlock greater opportunities for individuals in retirement, while delivering significant benefits to society as a whole."

As a result, HESTA has called on the government to ensuring retirees' incentives to work are not diminished by indexing the Work Bonus payments thresholds to Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings (AWOTE).

The Work Bonus allows those at or over Age Pension age to earn income from part-time, shift, or casual work while retaining more of their pension.

The super fund also called for a review and simplification of the Age Pension Tax Offset rules, which it said are extremely complex and difficult to understand.

Read more: HESTADebby Blakey
