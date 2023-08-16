Newspaper icon
Investment
Retail investors ready to dive back in: Survey

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 AUG 2023   12:12PM

Australian retail investors are looking for new investment opportunities, with half of respondents looking to increase the scale of their investments in the next year, according to Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) latest annual survey.

The Investor Confidence Survey was completed in June by more than 1000 Australian retail investors holding more than $10,000 on the share market, in addition to other investments such as managed funds, property and superannuation portfolios.

It revealed the intentions to increase investment over the coming year as concerns over interest rates replace last year's fears of the ongoing pandemic and global political unrest.

"After a rough 2022 where confidence plunged due to fears around a continuing pandemic and ongoing political unrest, this survey shows there's a ray of light shining on both local and overseas markets," CA ANZ reporting and assurance leader Amir Ghandar said.

Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"85% of respondents say they have confidence in investing in local publicly listed companies, and 73% they have confidence in the overseas capital markets."

Ghandar said investors feel it's easier to plan for rising interest rates than snap lockdowns and international crises and the unknowns they bring. About 17% of investors said they have very little or no confidence in the local market.

Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"We're not quite back to pre-pandemic levels, but across multiple indicators, investor confidence is holding steady or lifting," he said.

"This increase in confidence comes down to a change in risk.  Fears of ongoing pandemics and global political conflict have dropped away, to be replaced by concern about rising interest rates, which in comparison, is a much more contained issue."

According to the survey, investors now see rising interest rates as the biggest risk to the domestic economy, with 23% saying it's their main concern, up 13% on last year, while fears around global political unrest and ongoing pandemics have both fallen by 6%. Other top concerns are cybersecurity (12%), the growing national debt (10%), and Australian tax policy (6%). Interestingly, concerns around the impact of climate change have reduced from 12% last year to 8% this year.

"We can also see that investors are looking to invest in those trusted markets where there's transparency and reliable, audited information," Ghandar noted.

Confidence in Australia's audited financial reports has remained solidly around 90% throughout the four years this survey has been running, he said. Just 11% of investors said they have little or no confidence in the financial reports.

Interestingly, auditors remain the most trusted intermediary when it comes to protecting investors' interests, followed by regulators and analysts.

"It's in times of uncertainty that audited financial information and the role of financial reporting becomes even more important, to have a firm handle on what you're actually looking at in an investment opportunity or managing an existing portfolio position," Ghandar said.

Chartered Accountants AustraliaAmir Ghandar
