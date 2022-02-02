Rest strengthens investment team

Rest has added a head of transformation, operational risk and governance to its investments team.

David Duncan has joined the industry fund in the role, having previously been director, financial services consulting at PwC.

He brings about 15 years' experience in financial services. He's also spent five years at Macquarie as an investment advisor and then specialist, and more than four years at KPMG in risk consulting.

Duncan's also held roles at Ord Minnett and RBS Morgans.

Outside of financial services, he's served in the Australian Army on a part-time basis for the last 12 years.

Confirming the appointment, a spokesperson for Rest said: "David's new role will utilise his extensive experience working with Australia's largest superannuation funds and financial services institutions to support Rest's continued transformation of its investment operating model and technology platforms following the appointment of Andrew Lill as chief investment officer in August 2020."

It also follows the appointment of Lydia Vitalis who joined the fund in November 2021 as head of investment product and communications.

"She is supporting our drive for successful member outcomes and building the investment profile of Rest through the shaping of investment product solutions and the communication strategy for Rest's investment team," a spokesperson for Rest said at the time.