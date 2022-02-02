NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Rest strengthens investment team

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 FEB 2022   12:23PM

Rest has added a head of transformation, operational risk and governance to its investments team.

David Duncan has joined the industry fund in the role, having previously been director, financial services consulting at PwC.

He brings about 15 years' experience in financial services. He's also spent five years at Macquarie as an investment advisor and then specialist, and more than four years at KPMG in risk consulting.

Duncan's also held roles at Ord Minnett and RBS Morgans.

Outside of financial services, he's served in the Australian Army on a part-time basis for the last 12 years.

Confirming the appointment, a spokesperson for Rest said: "David's new role will utilise his extensive experience working with Australia's largest superannuation funds and financial services institutions to support Rest's continued transformation of its investment operating model and technology platforms following the appointment of Andrew Lill as chief investment officer in August 2020."

It also follows the appointment of Lydia Vitalis who joined the fund in November 2021 as head of investment product and communications.

"She is supporting our drive for successful member outcomes and building the investment profile of Rest through the shaping of investment product solutions and the communication strategy for Rest's investment team," a spokesperson for Rest said at the time.

Read more: David DuncanAndrew LillKPMGLydia VitalisMacquarieOrd MinnettRBS Morgans
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Dramatic growth in non-aligned advisers: Research
Rest hires from MLC Asset Management
Forum: Do managed accounts measure up?
More mergers, minimal awareness: KPMG
Adviser exits continue, industry recruits 50
APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp
Rest firms up net zero pathway
VFMC investment stewardship lead exits
FinClear wins Ord Minnett mandate
Multi-family office adds lead regional role

Editor's Choice

Rest strengthens investment team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Rest has added a head of transformation, operational risk and governance to its investments team.

QIC launches multi-sector private debt capability

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Following the launch of its private debt capability in 2021, QIC has added an Australian multi-sector private credit offering to its suite, appointing someone to lead it.

ASFA names new chair

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia appointed a new chair as the incumbent steps down after a two-year term.

APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:20PM
The prudential regulator has outlined its policy and supervision priorities for 2022, saying its prime focus is rectifying sub-standard industry practices and eradicating unacceptable product performance.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.