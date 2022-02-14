Rest awards responsible investment mandate

The $70 billion industry fund, Rest, has awarded an investment mandate for its ethical investment option.

The fund awarded an enhanced ESG mandate to Parametric and Calvert.

The mandate is designed to provide further diversification to Rest's Sustainable Growth ethical investment option.

Rest's mandate to Parametric and Calvert will see it implement ethical and sustainable screens and tilts across its listed real assets portfolio, which includes global listed infrastructure, and global and Australian-listed REITs.

Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said the mandate will assist the fund in meeting the sustainability and ESG requirements of its ethical option.

"These additional sector mandates allow for further diversification for Rest members invested in Sustainable Growth, and also adhere to the option's strict ethical and sustainability requirements. Adding listed real assets to the option's existing unlisted property and infrastructure assets at this time is expected to provide further resilience in an inflationary environment," Lill said.

"Rest's purpose is to help our members achieve their personal best retirement outcome. With Sustainable Growth, our aim is to provide our younger cohort of members with more choice in how their money is invested, while also delivering a high-performing growth option that outperforms both peers and the benchmark over the long run."

Calvert director of responsible investment strategy Anthony Eames said the firm looks forward to working with Rest.

"As a pioneer in responsible investing, we recognised decades ago that strong environmental, social and governance practices can have positive implications for corporate performance," Eames said.

"We look forward to working with Rest to deliver a highly customised investment solution reflecting Rest's ESG priorities while leveraging Calvert's proprietary insights."

Chris Briant, head of Australia and New Zealand at Parametric, added: "We are delighted that Rest has appointed Calvert to work towards enhancing its ESG investing credentials and Parametric as its implementation partner."

"This is due to our expertise in providing custom indexing solutions and reducing frictions like transaction costs, taxes, brokerage, foreign exchange costs and unintended exposures for super funds."

Parametric and Calvert are part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.