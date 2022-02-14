NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Rest awards responsible investment mandate

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 14 FEB 2022   12:14PM

The $70 billion industry fund, Rest, has awarded an investment mandate for its ethical investment option.

The fund awarded an enhanced ESG mandate to Parametric and Calvert.

The mandate is designed to provide further diversification to Rest's Sustainable Growth ethical investment option.

Rest's mandate to Parametric and Calvert will see it implement ethical and sustainable screens and tilts across its listed real assets portfolio, which includes global listed infrastructure, and global and Australian-listed REITs.

Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said the mandate will assist the fund in meeting the sustainability and ESG requirements of its ethical option.

"These additional sector mandates allow for further diversification for Rest members invested in Sustainable Growth, and also adhere to the option's strict ethical and sustainability requirements. Adding listed real assets to the option's existing unlisted property and infrastructure assets at this time is expected to provide further resilience in an inflationary environment," Lill said.

"Rest's purpose is to help our members achieve their personal best retirement outcome. With Sustainable Growth, our aim is to provide our younger cohort of members with more choice in how their money is invested, while also delivering a high-performing growth option that outperforms both peers and the benchmark over the long run."

Calvert director of responsible investment strategy Anthony Eames said the firm looks forward to working with Rest.

"As a pioneer in responsible investing, we recognised decades ago that strong environmental, social and governance practices can have positive implications for corporate performance," Eames said.

"We look forward to working with Rest to deliver a highly customised investment solution reflecting Rest's ESG priorities while leveraging Calvert's proprietary insights."

Chris Briant, head of Australia and New Zealand at Parametric, added: "We are delighted that Rest has appointed Calvert to work towards enhancing its ESG investing credentials and Parametric as its implementation partner."

"This is due to our expertise in providing custom indexing solutions and reducing frictions like transaction costs, taxes, brokerage, foreign exchange costs and unintended exposures for super funds."

Parametric and Calvert are part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

Read more: CalvertParametricAndrew LillAnthony EamesMorgan Stanley Investment ManagementChris Briant
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

YFYS could dampen ESG adoption: Research
Rest strengthens investment team
Rest firms up net zero pathway
Funds will fail YFYS test multiple times: Parametric
Rest appoints Aussie equities head
Rest hires from Cbus, BT
Russell adds to senior leadership
Rest appoints head of investment strategy
Parametric names new research lead
Vanguard, Fidelity, BetaShares rank low on ESG: Report

Editor's Choice

Rest awards responsible investment mandate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:14PM
The $70 billion industry fund, Rest, has awarded an investment mandate for its ethical investment option.

Mason Stevens builds on distribution capabilities

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
Mason Stevens has appointed a new sales director for NSW and ACT, hiring from HUB24.

CDPP dumps ANZ cartel case

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions has dropped all charges against the criminal cartel case involving the issue of ANZ shares.

ETF industry loses $5bn

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:26PM
The local exchange-traded fund industry dropped by 3.7% in January as share markets fell worldwide.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.