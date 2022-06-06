Reserve Bank tipped to hike rates again

Economists have had their say about tomorrow's Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decision, the vast majority anticipate the central bank to jack up cash rates.

A Finder survey has said that 86% of its expert panelists believe the cash rate will change tomorrow and 28% say there will be at least two more cash rate increases before the year's end.

Bendigo Bank director David Robinson said the RBA is likely to increase rates in 25 basis point increments steadily over the next nine months until we approach a cash rate of around 2%.

"They will be careful not to overshoot with policy tightening and risk a hard landing, but inflation will rise further due to supply issues, so they have more work to do," Robertson said.

Though Finder head of consumer research Graham Cooke added there was a possibility that the June rate increase could be higher than expected - 40 basis points rather than 25.

"However, only one-third of our economists thought this was likely. Gradual increases are more probable," Cooke said.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall commented: "The RBA is set to hike the cash rate again this month before the ink has dried on the May increase."

"A rate hike again this month is a near certainty, however, how high the RBA goes remains to be seen. The board may stick to a standard 0.25 percentage point hike, but there's every chance it will be more hard-hitting.

"Central banks across the world are struggling to get on top of inflation, and the Reserve Bank of Australia does not want to be one of them. The board will want to nip this in the bud."

Based on consensus it appears that the RBA's decision may not be a question of whether rates will jump but how high rates will jump. A Bloomberg poll of 22 economists reflected this sentiment.

All of the 22 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a rate rise however eight expected a 25 basis points move, eleven expected 40 basis points and three foresaw a 50 basis point change.

GSFM investment strategist Steve Miller expects only a 25 basis point increase but this is based on his assessment of the RBA's process.

Miller said: "Even if I think that the RBA delivers a 25 basis point increase on Tuesday, that is not to say a strong case can't be mounted for a 40 or 50 basis point increase."