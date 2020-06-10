NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Research firm bolsters executive leadership
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JUN 2020   11:45AM

A former Australian Unity Investments head of distribution has been appointed to the executive leadership of a funds management research house.

Active fund information source Australian Fund Monitors has appointed Damen Purcell as chief operating officer, bringing more than 23 years of industry experience to the firm in an effort to help the firm execute on its plans for growth.

Previously national distribution manager at insync Funds Management, Purcell has held a number of senior roles in funds management.

He is a former head of retail clients at RF Capital and head of business development at Australian Unity Investments.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

He has also held roles with Ausbil and Colonial First State. His stint at CFS lasted six years, more than four of which Purcell spent as a senior business development manager.

Australian Funds Monitors founder and chief executive Chris Gosselin said the firm was delighted to have someone of Purcell's calibre join the firm's senior ranks.

"Damen's experience across the financial services industry, and the managed funds and advice sectors in particular will help grow AFM's existing business, as well as enabling us to add significant new initiatives," Gosselin said.

Purcell said he believed AFM was well positioned to take advantage of the trends in the advice sector, including by helping advice firms break away from large institutions and their "inherent conflicts".

"The Hayne Royal Commission has been a catalyst for change for advisers, investors and fund managers," Purcell said.

"Nearly 80% of advice AFSLs have five or less planners and this number is continuing to grow.

"Similarly, more than 50% of fund managers in the Australian and global equities sectors have less than $300 million in funds under management."

Gosselin said the ongoing changes and fragmentation in the sector were making it difficult for managers to grow their direct to investor client base.

"At the same time these changes are creating both challenges and opportunities for the new wave of Independent Financial Advisors who have established post the Hayne Royal Commission," he said.

"AFM's database of actively managed funds is designed to enable these IFAs and high net-worth investors to easily track, compare and analyse the performance and key risk indicators of each fund, or create model portfolios."

Read more: Australian Unity InvestmentsDamen PurcellChris GosselinAusbilCFSColonial First StateIndependent Financial Advisorsinsync Funds ManagementRF Capital
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CBA sells 55% of CFS
Few funds immune to ERS
KKR company cut doctors pay during pandemic
Powerwrap inks strategic partnership
Best equities funds to May end
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
Dividends take hit, but will recover
Super switching three times higher: CFS
Colonial First State closes global fund
Top adviser queries revealed
Editor's Choice
Best equities funds to May end
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
New Morningstar data names the equities funds that tallied up the highest returns in the 12-months ending May 31, with Baillie Gifford, Nikko and Perpetual funds among the winners.
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
HARRISON WORLEY  |   11:49AM
The $23 billion industry superannuation fund has responded to a claim its members will face increased financial advice fees upon its mega-fund merger with First State Super.
CMC Markets introduces derivatives platform
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:40AM
CMC Markets has launched a new derivatives platform to provide access to thousands of single stock CFDs in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia.
ATO warns against SMSF property development
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
The Australian Taxation Office has shared its concerns about a growing number of SMSFs purchasing and investing in the development of real property.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something WlcnsrkK