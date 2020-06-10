Research firm bolsters executive leadership

A former Australian Unity Investments head of distribution has been appointed to the executive leadership of a funds management research house.

Active fund information source Australian Fund Monitors has appointed Damen Purcell as chief operating officer, bringing more than 23 years of industry experience to the firm in an effort to help the firm execute on its plans for growth.

Previously national distribution manager at insync Funds Management, Purcell has held a number of senior roles in funds management.

He is a former head of retail clients at RF Capital and head of business development at Australian Unity Investments.

He has also held roles with Ausbil and Colonial First State. His stint at CFS lasted six years, more than four of which Purcell spent as a senior business development manager.

Australian Funds Monitors founder and chief executive Chris Gosselin said the firm was delighted to have someone of Purcell's calibre join the firm's senior ranks.

"Damen's experience across the financial services industry, and the managed funds and advice sectors in particular will help grow AFM's existing business, as well as enabling us to add significant new initiatives," Gosselin said.

Purcell said he believed AFM was well positioned to take advantage of the trends in the advice sector, including by helping advice firms break away from large institutions and their "inherent conflicts".

"The Hayne Royal Commission has been a catalyst for change for advisers, investors and fund managers," Purcell said.

"Nearly 80% of advice AFSLs have five or less planners and this number is continuing to grow.

"Similarly, more than 50% of fund managers in the Australian and global equities sectors have less than $300 million in funds under management."

Gosselin said the ongoing changes and fragmentation in the sector were making it difficult for managers to grow their direct to investor client base.

"At the same time these changes are creating both challenges and opportunities for the new wave of Independent Financial Advisors who have established post the Hayne Royal Commission," he said.

"AFM's database of actively managed funds is designed to enable these IFAs and high net-worth investors to easily track, compare and analyse the performance and key risk indicators of each fund, or create model portfolios."