Recruitment, salaries slide in financial services

"What a difference a pandemic makes," Kaizen Recruitment noted in an update on the state of recruitment activity in Australian financial services.

Kaizen found that while clients pushed ahead with filling essential talent gaps and some have attempted to soldier on with long term business strategies, the vast majority have re-prioritised "non-essential" recruitment.

"Some of our clients have taken a conservative approach during March and suspended recruitment activity even for processes that were in very advanced stages," Kaizen director Matt McGilton said.

The update was in stark contrast to an earlier update.

On January 31, McGilton said he could not recall a busier time for recruitment than the end of 2019 and found the pace of hiring increasing still in January 2020.

"We had jobs being filled on Christmas Eve, clients calling in work on December 31 and more roles to fill as soon as New Year's kicked over," he said.

"We forecast increasing demand in the first half of 2020 due to skill gaps, regulatory pressures and further business growth."

Of course, COVID-19 changed all of that.

For the period of January to March the average salary of all positions Kaizen delivered was $115,000. At the end of 2019, the average salary was $145,000.

The highest salary Kaizen delivered so far in 2020 was $220,000. That was down compared to the end of 2019 when the highest salary delivered was $300,000.

Women have so far been recruited more than men this year with 61% of Kaizen's placements female. At the end of last year just 40% of placements were female.

Today LinkedIn released its new Workforce Confidence Index research, also finding a slide in salaries due to COVID-19 the government's action in shutting down industries.

A poll of Australian LinkedIn users found that 36% had experienced a drop in wages or salaries and that 52% have reduced personal spending since the crisis took hold.

