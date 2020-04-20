NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Coronavirus News
Recruitment, salaries slide in financial services
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   12:27PM

"What a difference a pandemic makes," Kaizen Recruitment noted in an update on the state of recruitment activity in Australian financial services.

Kaizen found that while clients pushed ahead with filling essential talent gaps and some have attempted to soldier on with long term business strategies, the vast majority have re-prioritised "non-essential" recruitment.

"Some of our clients have taken a conservative approach during March and suspended recruitment activity even for processes that were in very advanced stages," Kaizen director Matt McGilton said.

The update was in stark contrast to an earlier update.

On January 31, McGilton said he could not recall a busier time for recruitment than the end of 2019 and found the pace of hiring increasing still in January 2020.

"We had jobs being filled on Christmas Eve, clients calling in work on December 31 and more roles to fill as soon as New Year's kicked over," he said.

"We forecast increasing demand in the first half of 2020 due to skill gaps, regulatory pressures and further business growth."

Of course, COVID-19 changed all of that.

For the period of January to March the average salary of all positions Kaizen delivered was $115,000. At the end of 2019, the average salary was $145,000.

The highest salary Kaizen delivered so far in 2020 was $220,000. That was down compared to the end of 2019 when the highest salary delivered was $300,000.

Women have so far been recruited more than men this year with 61% of Kaizen's placements female. At the end of last year just 40% of placements were female.

Today LinkedIn released its new Workforce Confidence Index research, also finding a slide in salaries due to COVID-19 the government's action in shutting down industries.

A poll of Australian LinkedIn users found that 36% had experienced a drop in wages or salaries and that 52% have reduced personal spending since the crisis took hold.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: KaizenMatt McGiltonWorkforce Confidence Index
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
What you read in 2019: Financial advice
BDM pay healthy despite headwinds
Industry fund appoints interim investment chief
Industry super fund headcounts to swell
Advisers agree on fair salary: Poll
IOOF recruits former Australian Unity executive
Editor's Choice
Regal Atlantic fund down 58.6%
KANIKA SOOD
Regal Funds Management's Atlantic Absolute Return Fund, which has a stellar long-term track record, fell 58.6% in March as COVID-19 affected markets.
CBA Group Super posts -7.7% returns for March quarter
KANIKA SOOD
CBA Group Super's balanced option returned -7.7% in March quarter amid COVID-19 volatility, pushing its one-year returns into the negative territory while longer-term remain buoyant.
NAB remediation bill grows
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
National Australia Bank has seen another $268 million added to its bill for customer remediation.
Former ASIC lawyer joins private firm
ELIZA BAVIN
A former senior manager at ASIC has taken on a new role in the financial services regulatory practice of a well-known Australian law firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vFbhnRHb