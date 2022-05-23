RBA outlines next phase of bond purchase program

Having raised the cash rate earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board has decided not to reinvest the proceeds from bonds as they mature from the bank's portfolio.

This decision by the RBA is indicative of a new quantitative tightening phase of its bond purchase program.

This means the RBA will allow its bond holding to gradually diminish over time as they mature.

The RBA initially introduced the bond purchase program in November 2020 to provide additional support to the Australian economy which was in a very uncertain period of recovery from the COVID shock.

The bond purchase program was designed to ease financial conditions by lowering bond yields further out the curve and to heap downward pressure on the Australian dollar exchange rate.

Successfully the bond purchase program triggered lower bond yields that helped lower financing costs for borrowers, lowered the exchange rate and supported asset prices.

As a further justification for the implementation of the program, the board's decision was made while the unemployment rate was close to 7% and inflation was well below its target band.

At the KangaNews DCM Summit, assistant governor Christopher Kent explained that the decision to now cease the purchases under the program came down to three criteria.

Most central banks had already concluded pandemic purchase programs, the Australian bond market had budding pressure points and the RBA had made significant inroads to its goals.

By the time of the February meeting, the unemployment rate declined to 4.2% and inflation rose close to the centre of the 2-3% range for the first time in years.

At the most recent May board meeting, the economy looked even stronger than had been forecast in the months prior; unemployment declined to extremely low levels and inflation had ballooned.

Given that background, the board began to raise interest rates and begin the process of quantitative easing, Kent said.

He added: "The decline in our bond holdings will be gradual over this year and next."

"So long as markets are sufficiently forward looking, this means that yields today should reflect all of the information available about the steady decline in the bank's holdings.

"As the bank's holdings gradually mature, their contribution to lower bond yields will slowly diminish."

Kent concluded that because the RBA's bond portfolio will mature gradually, the banks' balance sheet and commercial banks' exchange settlement balances will remain large for several years.

"The cash rate will continue to trade slightly below the cash rate target, but above the rate paid on exchange settlement balances," Kent said.

"Most importantly, the bank will continue to be able to maintain effective control over the cash rate as it withdraws monetary policy stimulus in the period ahead."