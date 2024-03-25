Raiding super can worsen housing affordability: Research

Allowing Australians to draw from their superannuation to purchase a home will not solve the affordable housing crisis and would potentially lead to higher property prices, a new analysis from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) shows.

The association said that "raiding" retirement savings to enter the property market would exacerbate the current state of inaccessibility and unaffordability for many.

Since 2000, the nominal median house price weighted by capital city has increased by about 7% per annum compared with average growth in full-time employee earnings of 3.8%, ASFA's Early release of superannuation for home purchase paper states.

Those on lower incomes and therefore lower superannuation balances tend to have a relatively low amount of money for a house deposit.

"Indeed, given that the measure would be likely to lead to higher house prices, and thus higher required deposits, the prospect of home ownership could become even more out-of-reach for those with low superannuation balances - a cohort which would largely comprise low-income earners," the paper read.

The research looked at the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) data of 300,000 people to assess the distribution of superannuation balances for prospective first-home buyers aged 25-34 across Australia's major capital cities against a 20% deposit placed on a median-priced house and unit.

The data shows no-one in this age group in Sydney, whether single or in a couple, could raise enough money for the deposit on an average house or unit by using their superannuation alone, even if they drained their retirement savings.

In Melbourne, prospective house buyers are similarly unable to raise the deposit for a house by accessing all their super.

Conversely, a young Sydney couple with the median amount of superannuation would be more than $150,000 short for the deposit on a median-priced house if they withdrew and used only their super.

ASFA said the analysis shows early access to super would not solve the barrier-to-entry challenge of insufficient housing deposits for first-home buyers, adding that it will likely benefit a minority of people with high superannuation balances who are already more likely to achieve home ownership.

"Worsening housing affordability presents a significant challenge. ASFA supports the aspirations of young people to buy a home and agrees everyone deserves a secure place to live, particularly in retirement," said ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty.

"While superannuation may seem like a tempting pot to raid, our analysis shows it will only benefit those young people who are already more likely to be able to afford a home, and not solve the crippling supply-side deficit that is fuelling our housing crisis."