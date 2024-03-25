Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Raiding super can worsen housing affordability: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 25 MAR 2024   12:35PM

Allowing Australians to draw from their superannuation to purchase a home will not solve the affordable housing crisis and would potentially lead to higher property prices, a new analysis from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) shows.

The association said that "raiding" retirement savings to enter the property market would exacerbate the current state of inaccessibility and unaffordability for many.

Since 2000, the nominal median house price weighted by capital city has increased by about 7% per annum compared with average growth in full-time employee earnings of 3.8%, ASFA's Early release of superannuation for home purchase paper states.

Those on lower incomes and therefore lower superannuation balances tend to have a relatively low amount of money for a house deposit.

"Indeed, given that the measure would be likely to lead to higher house prices, and thus higher required deposits, the prospect of home ownership could become even more out-of-reach for those with low superannuation balances - a cohort which would largely comprise low-income earners," the paper read.

The research looked at the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) data of 300,000 people to assess the distribution of superannuation balances for prospective first-home buyers aged 25-34 across Australia's major capital cities against a 20% deposit placed on a median-priced house and unit.

The data shows no-one in this age group in Sydney, whether single or in a couple, could raise enough money for the deposit on an average house or unit by using their superannuation alone, even if they drained their retirement savings.

In Melbourne, prospective house buyers are similarly unable to raise the deposit for a house by accessing all their super.

Conversely, a young Sydney couple with the median amount of superannuation would be more than $150,000 short for the deposit on a median-priced house if they withdrew and used only their super.

ASFA said the analysis shows early access to super would not solve the barrier-to-entry challenge of insufficient housing deposits for first-home buyers, adding that it will likely benefit a minority of people with high superannuation balances who are already more likely to achieve home ownership.

"Worsening housing affordability presents a significant challenge. ASFA supports the aspirations of young people to buy a home and agrees everyone deserves a secure place to live, particularly in retirement," said ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty.

"While superannuation may seem like a tempting pot to raid, our analysis shows it will only benefit those young people who are already more likely to be able to afford a home, and not solve the crippling supply-side deficit that is fuelling our housing crisis."

Read more: ASFAAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaAustraliansSydneyEarlyAustralian Taxation OfficeMary DelahuntyMelbourne
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Major decline in group insurance coverage: ASFA
Taskforce suggests aged care funding be based on personal wealth
ASFA Retirement Standard hits record high
New campaign pushes for reproductive leave
'About bloody time': Industry responds to PPL super reform
Blossom launches new fixed income product
Government to pay super on paid parental leave
Super funds convene with assistant treasurer
ATO refers SMSF auditors to ASIC
AFCA secures $40m in refunds

Editor's Choice

Perpetual awards State Street subsidiary a major mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
Perpetual has appointed State Street subsidiary Charles River to manage front office operations for its Australian asset management business.

Allianz Retire+ names wealth management distribution chief

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
Allianz Retire+ has appointed Brendon Rodda to the role of chief distribution officer for wealth management.

Why this fundie sees the economy making a hard landing

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:40PM
Martin Currie Australia chief investment officer Reece Birtles has warned that despite a prevailing 'Goldilocks' soft-landing view, deteriorating consumer health and a poor growth outlook this Australian reporting season hints at a hard landing.

Funds SA recruits from LGT

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Funds SA recently welcomed a new head of technology, hiring from LGT Wealth Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach