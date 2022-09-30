Quinbrook sells unicorn startup to Brookfield

Quinbrook has sold Scout Clean Energy to Brookfield Renewable for US$1 billion ($1.5 billion).

Brookfield also has the potential to invest an additional $350 million to support the business' development activities.

Scout will continue to operate as an independent business within the Brookfield Renewable platform. The transaction will be invested through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund.

Brookfield Renewable chief executive Connor Teskey said he underwrote the transaction without the benefit of the Inflation Reduction Act so the additional incentives now available represent a significant boost to the Scout.

"Combined with our existing fleet we are well positioned for continued growth as owners and operators of one of the largest diversified clean power businesses in the country," he said.

In 2017, Scout Clean Energy was acquired by Quinbrook for an initial investment of US$6 million.

The investment manager established a partnership with Scout founder and chief executive Michael Rucker to create a large-scale, vertically integrated wind power producer. Their focus was on the development, construction, ownership and operational management of large-scale wind power assets, diversified across multiple US states and power markets.

Over that period, Quinbrook deployed a further US$470 million of equity capital from its managed funds to spearhead Scout's growth.

Quinbrook co-founder and managing partner David Scaysbrook said: "Building Scout from a start-up into the significant and successful business it is today has been a five-year long commitment by the Quinbrook team working in a close partnership with Michael and Scout management. This venture was a resounding success on many levels."

"We have exceeded our plans for investor value creation by sponsoring Scout from its infancy and now is the right time for us to hand the business on for its next growth chapter. We fully expect Scout to feature prominently in the US renewables landscape in the coming years."

Since 2019, Scout's pipeline has had 65% year-on-year growth in scale and its projects have generated an estimated 8.5 TWh of carbon-free power to date.