QSuper head of advice exits

The head of QSuper's advice unit has departed after the superannuation fund restructured its financial-advice offering to members.

Kim Hughes, who was appointed as the $110 billion superannuation fund's chief of advice for QInvest in February 2019, finished up on October 9.

QSuper chief executive Michael Pennisi said Hughes was a valued member of the group's senior management team for more than five years, working in roles that have been "instrumental in delivering industry-leading outcomes and services for our members".

Prior to leading the advice business, Hughes was the chief of member support and advice, and head of product and service for the fund. She helped run the life insurance business, call centre and operations divisions, and drive product and service strategy.

Hughes has also worked in senior roles at Energy Super, Queensland Treasury Corporation and Suncorp.

Hughes said: "It has been an honour to work in an organisation where members are truly at the heart of every decision and action taken. The commitment, passion, intelligence and humility of my team, executive colleagues and the board has been both professionally and personally inspirational."

In July, the super fund announced significant changes to its financial-advice offering, ceasing comprehensive advice to new members.

From September 30, advice teams across the group were combined to form one division.

Pennisi said moving all of the advice teams together would ensure a coordinated approach to the delivery of QSuper's general and over the phone personal advice services.