Executive Appointments
QIC enters private debt, hires from AMP Capital
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JAN 2021   12:37PM

QIC has hired AMP Capital's former head of global infrastructure debt, as it enters a new asset class in private debt.

Andrew Jones will join QIC as its head of private debt, effective February 1. He will report to QIC chief executive Damien Frawley.

Private debt is the first addition to QIC's asset class capabilities since 2006 when it added infrastructure.

Jones will lead the teams conducting origination, analysis and management of private debt at QIC. Its initial focus will be to develop an infrastructure debt offering.

QIC manages $85 billion in infrastructure, real estate, private capital, liquid strategies and multi-assets. Frawley said private debt is forecast to grow 72% in the next five years, going from US$848 billion in 2020 to US$1.46 trillion by 2025, citing Preqin.

"We believe private debt is a structural solution for today's institutional investors seeking access to a defensive income stream with a strong yield in this 'lower for even longer' environment," Frawley said.

"Global infrastructure debt plays to QIC's strengths as an experienced real asset manager. Our networks, global reputation in infrastructure and ability to bring attractive solutions in an efficient way to institutional and sovereign investors are key reasons we are moving into this capability."

QIC said it appointed Jones after an extensive search.

"I am excited to join QIC and bring Australian and global institutional investors a solid platform from which they can access strong risk-adjusted returns that are defensive, stable and broadly uncorrelated with listed equity markets," Jones said.

"By providing a leading, skilled, active management approach to private debt, which will include astute asset selection, debt structuring and management, QIC will prioritise our investors and deliver them the strongest returns available."

AMP Capital announced Jones' departure in July 2020 amid other leadership changes.

It appointed Patrick Trears as his replacement, and in September 2020 launched a new infrastructure debt strategy focused on mezzanine debt opportunities in Asia Pacific countries across energy, transportation, utilities, and digital infrastructure sectors.

Read more: QICAndrew JonesDamien Frawley
