QIC bolsters real estate business

QIC has hired a new head of alternative income for its real estate business, recruiting from Lendlease.

Sally Harding joined QIC as head of alternative income, QIC Real Estate at the end of January.

She comes from Lendlease where she held the role of head of commercialisation, asset management. She has also previously held roles with Westfield and AMP Capital Shopping Centres.

In her new role, Harding is responsible for all alternate income streams across the retail portfolio, as well as growth of those streams. These include brand and media partnerships, pop-up retail, car parking, embedded networks, third-party logistics hubs, and online retail platforms.

"As QIC mobilises its Town Centre Strategy, Sally is also focused on launching new commercialisation opportunities, establishing partnerships that deliver new income streams, are at the forefront of innovation, and seamlessly bring together customer, place and digital," QIC said.

Harding reports directly to general manager of shopping centre management, Stephen Dewaele.

Interestingly, QIC's chief executive designate will also join the investment giant from Lendlease.

Kylie Rampa will take over from Damien Frawley in April this year, having been named to the top job in November last year.