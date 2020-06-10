NEWS
Investment
Property yet to show COVID-19 pain
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JUN 2020   11:32AM

House prices rose during the March quarter, despite expectations for the opposite, according to the latest statistics published by REIA.

The research shows that during the March quarter the weighted average median price for houses for the eight capital cities increased to $786,923, with Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart and Darwin all having increases.

"The weighted average median price for other dwellings increased to $602,293 over the quarter, with prices increasing in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide but decreasing in Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Hobart and Darwin," said Adrian Kelly, president of REIA.

Kelly said the March quarterly change in median prices was the largest March quarter increase since 2017 which was the beginning of the housing boom of 2017/18.

"Over the quarter, the median rent for three-bedroom houses increased in all capital cities except for Brisbane and Perth, which remained steady and Darwin, which decreased," Kelly said.

"The median rent for two-bedroom other dwellings increased in all capital cities except Darwin, which had a 2.4% decrease."

The weighted average vacancy rate for the eight capital cities decreased to 2.5% during the March quarter, which Kelly said shows a tightening in the market compared to last quarter.

"However, this is prior to markets showing the impact of COVID-19," he said.

Kelly added that with the new lending to household data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, lending to households for investment in dwellings decreased 16.3% over the quarter and decreased 13.1% for owner occupiers.

"The decrease is usual for the March quarter and has been occurring for the past 10 years," Kelly said.

"Our next report will reflect the impacts of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on both the sales and rental markets."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Editor's Choice
Best equities funds to May end
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
New Morningstar data names the equities funds that tallied up the highest returns in the 12-months ending May 31, with Baillie Gifford, Nikko and Perpetual funds among the winners.
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
HARRISON WORLEY  |   11:49AM
The $23 billion industry superannuation fund has responded to a claim its members will face increased financial advice fees upon its mega-fund merger with First State Super.
CMC Markets introduces derivatives platform
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:40AM
CMC Markets has launched a new derivatives platform to provide access to thousands of single stock CFDs in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia.
ATO warns against SMSF property development
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
The Australian Taxation Office has shared its concerns about a growing number of SMSFs purchasing and investing in the development of real property.
