Property giant kicks off capital raise

A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the $275 million institutional capital raising, Charter Hall also announced a $25 million unit purchase plan to shareholders in Australia and New Zealand.

The units in the equity raising will be issued at $2.90, a 7.9% discount from Charter Hall's real estate investment trust's (ASX: CQR) closing price on Friday.

The proceeds from the capital raise will strengthen the REIT's balance sheet and provide flexibility amid the COVID-19 crisis, Charter Hall said.

The firm's retail REIT has a Baa1 credit rating, as recently re-affirmed with Moodys. Charter Hall also revealed the fund has $407 million in cash and undrawn debt facilities, which it said would help it withstand the impacts of the pandemic.

Following the placement, the REIT's pro forma balance sheet gearing will reduce to 22.6%, Charter Hall said, with look-through gearing reducing to 28.6%.

The fund is currently focused on convenience based retail centres, which focus on non-discretionary everyday needs and essential services.

Charter Hall said the REIT was committed to continued portfolio curation through acquisition and divestment during the crisis, while tenants and shoppers would be supported by federal and state stimulatory packages.

Charter Hall said tenants representing 87% of its portfolio currently remain open and trading during the crisis.

"All anchor tenants have remained open and trading providing essential products and services for our local communities," Charter Hall said.

"Sales performance of anchor tenants were significantly elevated during March due to panic buying and have now started to normalise during April."

The REIT committed to supporting tenants under the government's new laws to "ensure sustainable and long-term outcomes".

Its major tenants include Woolworths, Coles, BP, Wesfarmers and Aldi, representing 51% of the fund's income.