NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
Property giant kicks off capital raise
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 27 APR 2020   12:36PM

A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the $275 million institutional capital raising, Charter Hall also announced a $25 million unit purchase plan to shareholders in Australia and New Zealand.

The units in the equity raising will be issued at $2.90, a 7.9% discount from Charter Hall's real estate investment trust's (ASX: CQR) closing price on Friday.

The proceeds from the capital raise will strengthen the REIT's balance sheet and provide flexibility amid the COVID-19 crisis, Charter Hall said.

The firm's retail REIT has a Baa1 credit rating, as recently re-affirmed with Moodys. Charter Hall also revealed the fund has $407 million in cash and undrawn debt facilities, which it said would help it withstand the impacts of the pandemic.

Following the placement, the REIT's pro forma balance sheet gearing will reduce to 22.6%, Charter Hall said, with look-through gearing reducing to 28.6%.

The fund is currently focused on convenience based retail centres, which focus on non-discretionary everyday needs and essential services.

Charter Hall said the REIT was committed to continued portfolio curation through acquisition and divestment during the crisis, while tenants and shoppers would be supported by federal and state stimulatory packages.

Charter Hall said tenants representing 87% of its portfolio currently remain open and trading during the crisis.

"All anchor tenants have remained open and trading providing essential products and services for our local communities," Charter Hall said.

"Sales performance of anchor tenants were significantly elevated during March due to panic buying and have now started to normalise during April."

The REIT committed to supporting tenants under the government's new laws to "ensure sustainable and long-term outcomes".

Its major tenants include Woolworths, Coles, BP, Wesfarmers and Aldi, representing 51% of the fund's income.

Read more: Charter HallREITASXcapital raise
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX ups capital raise capacity
Healthcare outperforms as financials plummet
ASX suffers worst quarter in over a century
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
NFP super fund performance revealed
Market recovery or dead cat bounce?
The next big short
Trading platforms see record use
The blame game
Janus Henderson AGM to go ahead
Editor's Choice
Former CFS executive joins platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former head of Wrap at Colonial First State has joined an ASX-listed platform provider.
Bitcoin bonanza amid COVID-19 crisis
ALLY SELBY
The investment world's underdog has seen a surge in interest since it hit rock bottom in March, outperforming the US market indices by a mile.
Property giant kicks off capital raise
ALLY SELBY
A $38.9 billion ASX-listed real estate portfolio manager is set to bolster its balance sheet with a multi-million dollar institutional placement, as it moves to better withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A case for flexible asset allocation: First Sentier
ALLY SELBY
Investment managers with fixed multi-asset allocations may have been better served by a flexible approach during the COVID-19 crisis.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something kMEsUeNO