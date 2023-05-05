Newspaper icon
Investment

Private markets boost Macquarie AM results

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAY 2023   12:24PM

Private markets buoyed Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), but the green energy sector dragged its performance in the year to March 2023.

MAM saw funds under management of $870.8 billion rise 10% year on year but failed to replicate this growth across its bottom line.

MAM made a net profit of $2.34 billion in its full-year reporting period to March, down 23% year on year as a result of the disposition of assets in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and lower gains on asset realisations in the green energy sector.

During the year, MAM said it raised a record $38.2 billion in new equity from clients for a diverse private market strategy.

Of the $9.6 billion in equity investments, the majority ($1.8bn) is in private markets managed funds such as new core infrastructure and real estate funds. Some $1.1 billion sits in strategies that seed new private markets-managed products and mandates, which include the green energy sector, real estate and secondaries.

Green energy assets comprises $1.4 billion or about 15% of the portfolio. MAM currently has 97 GW of green energy assets in development or construction and 14 GW of green energy assets in operation.

"Strong progress on our 2040 Net Zero Commitment with ~85%3 of infrastructure and agriculture portfolio companies and ~400 real estate properties, in MAM Private Markets' portfolio as of Dec 20, having established net zero business plans by 31 Dec 22," MAM said.

For the wealth management business, funds on the platform slightly rose to $123.1 billion or 4% year on year. Macquarie Wrap's managed accounts offering saw a 33% jump in funds under administration to $10.5 billion.

Overall, Macquarie Group recorded a net profit of $5.2 billion, up 10% on FY22. Some 71% of its income came from abroad.

Macquarie managing director and chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said: "Against a less certain market and economic backdrop, the diversity of Macquarie's activities and the expertise of our teams ensured we maintained strong performance during the year."

She added that Macquarie remains "well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term due to its diverse business mix across annuity-style and markets-facing businesses; deep expertise across diverse sectors in major markets with structural growth tailwinds; patient adjacent growth across new products and new markets; ongoing technology and regulatory spend to support the group; a strong and conservative balance sheet; and a proven risk management framework and culture."

Read more: Macquarie Asset Managementhemara WikramanayakeMacquarie GroupMacquarie Infrastructure Corporation
