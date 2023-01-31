Newspaper icon
Private debt a silver lining of market volatility: QIC

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 31 JAN 2023   12:13PM

Private debt investors can currently find more attractive medium-term returns with improved transaction structures, according to a QIC report.

QIC's Multi-Sector Private Debt Market Opportunity report said there's opportunity for investors in private lending markets due to higher base interest rates, larger credit risk premiums, and more favourable deal terms.

"Capital constraints and rising investor caution have allowed for improved credit terms and more conservative capital structures in recent transactions," the report said.

"As this becomes more 'creditor friendly' bias than normal, there's also potential to influence the deal structure and covenants in a way that strengthens the credit features."

Further, QIC head of multi-sector private debt Phil Miall said market volatility has created opportunities for sourcing high-quality debt assets with yields of nine-10%.

"History suggests when market volatility is high, liquidity can be challenged," he commented.

"Many traditional debt investors subject to significant margin calls and trade settlement requirements tend to withdraw from the market.

"For those who can focus on medium-term horizons, we believe there is a timely opportunity to secure attractive medium-term returns with improved transaction structures compared to recent years."

Meanwhile, the report emphasised the significance of including multi-sector private debt in a portfolio as a fixed income or defence alternative allocation. It highlighted the potential for investors to secure stable, defensive, and risk-adjusted income streams that exhibit low correlation to public equity markets, as well as a moderate correlation to public bond markets.

QIC concluded that private debt is an attractive addition to a diversified portfolio for its illiquidity premium, inflation hedge, and attractive risk adjusted returns.

"We believe institutional investors are attracted by its gross yield potential, exposure to diverse corporates, as well as real-estate and asset backed securities, and its premium relative to listed credit given the often-smaller investor base," QIC said.

"We see this is a compelling cyclical and structural opportunity that could warrant over-allocation which will see portfolios well set up for future returns."

