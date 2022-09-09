Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Practifi names senior director, go-to-market

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 9 SEP 2022   12:53PM

Practifi has promoted Umesh Banga to senior director, go-to-market amid plans to expand its wealth management and superannuation products and strategy globally.

Banga's current duties as director of advice solutions will carry over to the new executive role which he will start effective immediately.

Going forward he will be responsible for the Australian product strategy with accountabilities touching sales, product strategy, and professional services across APAC.

Since joining Practifi in December, Banga has worked closely with the firm's client success, professional services, sales and product teams to deliver outcomes and service to financial advisers.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

Practifi president and co-founder Adrian Johnstone commented that Banga has made a valuable contribution since joining and described him as a consummate professional of the highest calibre.

"In this new leadership role, Umesh is charged with evolving an already enterprise-grade platform to ensure access to the most scalable, integrated and secure platform available," he said.

"Umesh will work closely with industry and technology providers to bring life to the genuine best-of-breed technology stack the industry has craved."

He added that the appointment reflects Practifi's strategy to bring globally proven technology and expertise to the advice and superannuation industries.

"Practifi has been investing heavily in its core product offering to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitment as Australia's leading enterprise platform across wealth management and superannuation sectors," he concluded.

Read more: PractifiAustraliaUmesh BangaAPACAdrian Johnstone
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Practifi launches deal management app
APRA aims to bolster financial crisis response
JANA names Georgina Dudley new chief executive
Financial literacy in Australia drops by almost 10%
Defensive equities strategies protect against downturn: Report
What's the deal with managed funds?
Are Australia's wealthiest tight-fisted?
Investment industry veteran joins Rest board
Perpetual to acquire Pendal
Franklin Templeton appoints investment director

Editor's Choice

CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has advanced its commitment to establish a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), releasing for consultation exposure draft regulations.

Future Fund adds to ESG leadership

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The Future Fund has recruited a high-profile industry executive to its investment stewardship team.

Rising number of active funds underperforming: SPIVA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Most active funds underperform in every reported category over longer-term horizons, according to the biannual S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) Australia Scorecard.

Maxcap names director, direct investment

CHLOE WALKER
Melbourne-based Steve So has been named as the real estate financier's new director, direct investment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.