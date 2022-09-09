Practifi names senior director, go-to-market

Practifi has promoted Umesh Banga to senior director, go-to-market amid plans to expand its wealth management and superannuation products and strategy globally.

Banga's current duties as director of advice solutions will carry over to the new executive role which he will start effective immediately.

Going forward he will be responsible for the Australian product strategy with accountabilities touching sales, product strategy, and professional services across APAC.

Since joining Practifi in December, Banga has worked closely with the firm's client success, professional services, sales and product teams to deliver outcomes and service to financial advisers.

Practifi president and co-founder Adrian Johnstone commented that Banga has made a valuable contribution since joining and described him as a consummate professional of the highest calibre.

"In this new leadership role, Umesh is charged with evolving an already enterprise-grade platform to ensure access to the most scalable, integrated and secure platform available," he said.

"Umesh will work closely with industry and technology providers to bring life to the genuine best-of-breed technology stack the industry has craved."

He added that the appointment reflects Practifi's strategy to bring globally proven technology and expertise to the advice and superannuation industries.

"Practifi has been investing heavily in its core product offering to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitment as Australia's leading enterprise platform across wealth management and superannuation sectors," he concluded.