Portfolio holdings disclosure a failure: Morningstar

New analysis from Morningstar suggests Australia has "blown its opportunity" to improve portfolio holdings disclosures.

"As an otherwise sophisticated market, it is remarkable that Australia has consistently ranked bottom of all major global markets for managed funds disclosures," Morningstar said.

Morningstar's Global Investor Experience studies, which assess the retail investor experience across 26 markets, have found that Australia is the only market with no consistent implanted portfolio holdings disclosure regime.

With the latest legislation now released after several postponements, the research house has expressed its disappointment with the outcome.

The government released on November 11 a final version of the Corporation Amendment (Portfolio Holdings Disclosure) Regulations 2021, which was roundly supported by super funds.

But, Morningstar said the legislation "has not been worth the wait."

"The regulations have been meaningfully altered, compared with previous draft versions released to the market, and are now materially below global best practice for portfolio holdings disclosures," Morningstar Australasia head of manager selection Grant Kennaway said.

"Overall, the regulations offer little value to Australian investors and do not exceed the lowest bar Morningstar sees in any disclosure regulations in other global markets. Put simply, this regulation is retrograde and does not serve Australian investors' best interests."

Specifically, Kennaway said the disclosure around bonds is so opaque it makes the disclosures meaningless as simply listing the issuer of a bond tells investors nothing about its credit quality and interest-rate risk.

Super funds investing in external bond funds will only have to disclose the name of the fund manager, obscuring whether the investment was in Australian government debt or emerging- market bonds.

The disclosures around cash holdings are so unclear that funds will not have to disclose whether they are actually holding cash or cash-like investments, this will make analysis of cash investments difficult.

The grouping of derivatives into types, Kennaway argued, leaves the disclosures essentially meaningless. As an example he referred to swaps. The disclosures will not detail whether swaps are swapping the return of a volatile asset, or a relatively stable interest rate.

Morningstar has also taken issue with the fact the proposed standard only calls for a semi-annual disclosure, and it doesn't cover managed funds themselves. Unless the fund is a related party to an Australian registrable superannuation entity and managing superannuation fund assets, there will be no portfolio disclosure obligations.