Platform trustees told to improve investment governance

The regulator has written to platform trustees in the wake of the First Guardian and Shield Master Fund collapses, alerting them to the need to strengthen their investment governance processes.

In its letter, it shared initial findings from the thematic review of platforms it commenced earlier this year, looking at those collectively responsible for about 95% of the $397 billion in super platform assets.

APRA identified numerous weak practices among trustees in relation to onboarding, ongoing monitoring, and remedial action and member transfers.

It found that for many on-boarding is a compliance-driven process that operates in isolation, without any clear consideration of how individual investment options promote members' best financial interests. It also found a significant dependence on external research and ratings agencies, with limited internal assessment of information collected on a new investment option.

For some platforms, conflict management policies were not thoroughly assessed for potential and actual conflicts across the relevant stakeholders involved in the operation and distribution of investment options.

Better practices that APRA identified included due diligence assessments that specifically address whether the onboarding of an option would be consistent with members' best financial interests; specification and implementation of investment holding limits; and policies for effectively management potential conflicts of interest, including structural separation where an option is managed by a related entity.

When it comes to ongoing monitoring, APRA has so far found instances of inconsistent monitoring of investment and fee related metrics relative to internal policies, and a lack of effective triggers for identifying and monitoring performance issues or risk concerns. It also highlighted a lack of timely and objective reporting of key risk and performance issues, including significant outperformance which could indicate potential concerns.

"Thresholds for identifying under or outperformance were generally ineffective as they were set at levels unlikely to be activated," APRA noted.

However, some trustees are using a suite of measures to assess emerging and long-term performance and risk issues, including monitoring for negative news and unusual flows. Some also employ a range of monitoring controls, like overseeing holding limits, adviser trends, and event-based monitoring, and compare the choice products offered by their peers.

In relation to the final metric, remedial action and member transfers, APRA has found some trustees take a discretionary approach to remedial action, opting to retain underperforming options but closing them to new investments and contributions, meaning existing members remain in the options for extended periods. It said there is also a lack of maturity when it comes to remedial action and member transfer frameworks, particularly in instances where the option is closed to new investment.

APRA did say there were instances of solid, transparent governance processes with proactive involvement from the Office of the Superannuation Trustee, as well as well-structured frameworks for timely and consistent remedial action and member transfers.

The regulator now requires all platform trustees to identify any and all opportunities to strengthen their frameworks and practices; consider whether they've breached any prudential standards and inform APRA; and review and confirm their accountabilities under the Financial Accountability Regime.

"APRA will actively and closely monitor steps taken by platform trustees. Where planned enhancements or implementation are assessed inadequate, platform trustees can expect robust regulatory action and the full use of APRA's regulatory tools," APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said.

"As part of its ongoing supervisory focus on platform trustees, APRA will consider whether further enhancements to the relevant prudential standards and guidance are necessary."

Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino said he has written to regulators to identify steps that can be taken to prevent events like First Guardian and Shield from happening again, including asking ASIC whether current financial resource settings for managed investment schemes remain appropriate.

"It's disappointing that these two products made it on to investment platforms... The release of the outcomes of APRA's thematic review of superannuation platforms today is a welcomed development. The government expects trustees to carefully consider APRA's findings and swiftly respond," he said.

"The government is also considering what other action needs be undertaken to ensure our regulatory system remains fit-for-purpose and that ASIC has the appropriate powers to better protect consumers."

APRA said super investments via platforms are seeing significant growth, rising 14.5% in the 12 months to June end. They currently represent about 13.1% of total super assets.

The Financial Services Council (FSC) is currently developing best practice principles for platforms' investment governance to increase consumer protections. It said it will consider how APRA's findings should be incorporated into its work.

"The FSC also recognises that whilst investment governance on superannuation platforms is an important focus, the failures of Shield and First Guardian Master Fund also exposed a range of potential issues across the value chain and these are subject to further consideration by industry and the regulators," the FSC said.

"These failures also raised questions about related issues, including the inappropriate use of lead generation services, gaps in the capital and insurance requirements for advice businesses, the absence of a risk-based approach to managed investment scheme registration and [their] resourcing requirements, and potentially inconsistent practices by research houses and ratings agencies.

"The FSC will continue to support the government and regulators as they examine each part of the value chain to ensure the broader legislative and regulatory response is proportionate, does not unduly impose additional regulation on well-run financial services companies, and is targeted to the issues identified."