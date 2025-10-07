Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Platform trustees told to improve investment governance

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 OCT 2025   12:33PM

The regulator has written to platform trustees in the wake of the First Guardian and Shield Master Fund collapses, alerting them to the need to strengthen their investment governance processes.

In its letter, it shared initial findings from the thematic review of platforms it commenced earlier this year, looking at those collectively responsible for about 95% of the $397 billion in super platform assets.

APRA identified numerous weak practices among trustees in relation to onboarding, ongoing monitoring, and remedial action and member transfers.

It found that for many on-boarding is a compliance-driven process that operates in isolation, without any clear consideration of how individual investment options promote members' best financial interests. It also found a significant dependence on external research and ratings agencies, with limited internal assessment of information collected on a new investment option.

For some platforms, conflict management policies were not thoroughly assessed for potential and actual conflicts across the relevant stakeholders involved in the operation and distribution of investment options.

Better practices that APRA identified included due diligence assessments that specifically address whether the onboarding of an option would be consistent with members' best financial interests; specification and implementation of investment holding limits; and policies for effectively management potential conflicts of interest, including structural separation where an option is managed by a related entity.

When it comes to ongoing monitoring, APRA has so far found instances of inconsistent monitoring of investment and fee related metrics relative to internal policies, and a lack of effective triggers for identifying and monitoring performance issues or risk concerns. It also highlighted a lack of timely and objective reporting of key risk and performance issues, including significant outperformance which could indicate potential concerns.

"Thresholds for identifying under or outperformance were generally ineffective as they were set at levels unlikely to be activated," APRA noted.

However, some trustees are using a suite of measures to assess emerging and long-term performance and risk issues, including monitoring for negative news and unusual flows. Some also employ a range of monitoring controls, like overseeing holding limits, adviser trends, and event-based monitoring, and compare the choice products offered by their peers.

In relation to the final metric, remedial action and member transfers, APRA has found some trustees take a discretionary approach to remedial action, opting to retain underperforming options but closing them to new investments and contributions, meaning existing members remain in the options for extended periods. It said there is also a lack of maturity when it comes to remedial action and member transfer frameworks, particularly in instances where the option is closed to new investment.

APRA did say there were instances of solid, transparent governance processes with proactive involvement from the Office of the Superannuation Trustee, as well as well-structured frameworks for timely and consistent remedial action and member transfers.

The regulator now requires all platform trustees to identify any and all opportunities to strengthen their frameworks and practices; consider whether they've breached any prudential standards and inform APRA; and review and confirm their accountabilities under the Financial Accountability Regime.

"APRA will actively and closely monitor steps taken by platform trustees. Where planned enhancements or implementation are assessed inadequate, platform trustees can expect robust regulatory action and the full use of APRA's regulatory tools," APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said.

"As part of its ongoing supervisory focus on platform trustees, APRA will consider whether further enhancements to the relevant prudential standards and guidance are necessary."

Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino said he has written to regulators to identify steps that can be taken to prevent events like First Guardian and Shield from happening again, including asking ASIC whether current financial resource settings for managed investment schemes remain appropriate.

"It's disappointing that these two products made it on to investment platforms... The release of the outcomes of APRA's thematic review of superannuation platforms today is a welcomed development. The government expects trustees to carefully consider APRA's findings and swiftly respond," he said.

"The government is also considering what other action needs be undertaken to ensure our regulatory system remains fit-for-purpose and that ASIC has the appropriate powers to better protect consumers."

APRA said super investments via platforms are seeing significant growth, rising 14.5% in the 12 months to June end. They currently represent about 13.1% of total super assets.

The Financial Services Council (FSC) is currently developing best practice principles for platforms' investment governance to increase consumer protections. It said it will consider how APRA's findings should be incorporated into its work.

"The FSC also recognises that whilst investment governance on superannuation platforms is an important focus, the failures of Shield and First Guardian Master Fund also exposed a range of potential issues across the value chain and these are subject to further consideration by industry and the regulators," the FSC said.

"These failures also raised questions about related issues, including the inappropriate use of lead generation services, gaps in the capital and insurance requirements for advice businesses, the absence of a risk-based approach to managed investment scheme registration and [their] resourcing requirements, and potentially inconsistent practices by research houses and ratings agencies.

"The FSC will continue to support the government and regulators as they examine each part of the value chain to ensure the broader legislative and regulatory response is proportionate, does not unduly impose additional regulation on well-run financial services companies, and is targeted to the issues identified."

Read more: APRAFSCASICShield Master FundFirst Guardian Master FundDaniel MulinoFinancial Accountability RegimeFinancial Services CouncilMargaret Cole
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments
ANZ fined $240m for bond trading, retail misconduct
APRA to hunt for new deputy chair
Aware Super, TelstraSuper advance merger plans
APRA warns of super fund sustainability challenges
Retirees should put 80% of balance into annuities: Grattan
Diversa winds up struggling super fund
FEATURE: Problem detected
PPS Mutual appoints new chair
Geopolitics, AI tests prudential regulation: APRA

Editor's Choice

Platform trustees told to improve investment governance

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
When it comes to onboarding investment options, many platforms are following compliance-driven processes that operate in isolation to consideration of members' best financial interests, APRA found.

ASIC approval puts Cboe, ASX on level playing field

MATTHEW WAI
ASIC will allow Cboe Australia, a subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets, to list new companies on its platform, directly competing with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Australian Food Super to transition to age-based premiums

MATTHEW WAI
Australian Food Super is transitioning its insurance offering to age-based pricing, with older members to pay much more for cover.

Generation Life hires former Allianz Retire+ exec

ELIZA BAVIN
Generation Life has appointed a senior sales and business development executive, effective immediately.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media