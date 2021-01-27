NEWS
Executive Appointments
Platform hires distribution lead
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 JAN 2021   11:50AM

A boutique platform has appointed a distribution lead in a newly created role as it ramps up its offering to financial advisers.

Andrew Whelan has joined WealthO2 as chief distribution officer. Whelan came from Bravura subsidiary Midwinter where he led the sales, marketing and distribution teams for over a year.

Prior to Midwinter, he was as director of adviser services at Milliman, general manager of sales and marketing at CCUBE Integrated Wealth and head of adviser services at Morningstar.

Whelan reports to WealthO2 chief executive Shannon Bernasconi.

Bernasconi said Whelan's appointment comes as WealthO2 rapidly expands the penetration of its adviser platform alternative in the market.

"Andrew's core focus throughout his career has been on developing new business opportunities as well as assisting advisers to deliver exceptional client outcomes," she said.

He joins recent recruits, Neil Roderick and Darren Pettiona, who were appointed chair and executive director respectively.

Roderick spent 14 years at Macquarie Bank where he was responsible for establishing Macquarie Wrap, the Professional Series, and retail life insurance businesses, as well as leading the Cash Management Trust.

Pettiona was the chief executive and co-founder of wealth management platform HUB24 for over five years.

