Pinnacle continues North America expansion with new recruit

The ASX-listed investment manager has appointed a head of Canada, welcoming an executive from T. Rowe Price to continue deepening its presence in the broader North American market.

Based in Toronto, Jonathan Flegg has become Pinnacle Investment Management's first managing director in Canada; he is also country head.

Flegg was most recently vice president, institutional at T. Rowe Price Canada, where he was posted for more than six years. Prior to that, he held senior roles at CI Investments after his stint as a client services intern at Publicis Groupe in 2011.

In the new capacity, Flegg will lead the development of Pinnacle's institutional and intermediary client base in Canada, Pinnacle said.

He will also work closely with US-based managing directors Jack Kirkpatrick and Alison Maschmeyer (East Coast), Michael Putica (West Coast), and report to the Australia-based executive director Andrew Chambers.

Commenting, Chambers said Flegg's appointment comes amid the growth of the company, as it continues to develop its distribution and affiliate platform.

"Following the successful establishment of Langdon Equity Partners and our recent investment in VSS Capital Partners, we remain focused on ramping up our investment in North American affiliate and distribution talent," Chambers said.

"With dedicated, on-the-ground leadership across both investment affiliates and distribution, Pinnacle's deepening commitment to the region is clear, and we're seeing this being very well received by clients and prospective new affiliate partners."

Meanwhile, Flegg said Pinnacle is "uniquely" positioned to attract talent from across the world, while highlighting the opportunities presenting in Canada.

"Our business model offers high quality investment boutiques the scale and support typically beyond the reach of standalone or start-up firms," Flegg said.

"Each of the 18 affiliates under the Pinnacle umbrella today were hand-picked for their investment excellence, which provides clients a diverse and best-in-class suite of portfolio solutions.

"Canada presents a significant opportunity for Pinnacle - boutique managers remain underrepresented in professionally managed portfolios compared to other global markets and there's a clear and growing appetite here for differentiated, high-conviction strategies run by talented teams."