Investment

Pinnacle affiliates reach $85bn AUM

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 20 MAY 2021   11:39AM

Pinnacle Investment Management has reported a 20% boost in assets under management across all its affiliates, hitting $84.9 billion in the space of four months.

In an update to investors, the ASX-listed firm announced robust end of April 2021 results thanks to a combination of investment performance and $9.9 billion of new inflows, most of which came from institutional investors.

About $1.2 billion new money came from offshore accounts secured for seven affiliates across public and private pension plans, sovereign funds, endowments, wealth managers and insurance companies across the North America, EMEA and APAC regions

"International markets offer large, diverse addressable markets for our affiliate capabilities," Pinnacle told investors.

Pinnacle's management team has spent over a decade building global investor networks, strategies and infrastructure, it said, adding that investment consultant ratings, offshore fund infrastructure and time-zone centric distribution are well in place to underwrite future growth.

FUM for the retail channel hit $19.3 billion at the end of the month, growing from $16.7 billion at the end of December 2020. Some challenges this sector faces are the continued exodus of financial advisers, which saw a 20% decline in headcount compared to FY20.

Pinnacle said uncertainties around regulatory reform, together with increased compliance affect productivity and profitability.

There is a rise in corporate activity and industry fragmentation is hitting both advice and service providers, while switching from retail/personal advice to wholesale licensing is also a trend Pinnacle has highlighted.

In terms of opportunities and in meeting investor demand, Pinnacle pointed to the rising popularity of managed accounts, SMAs and quoted unit products.

Affiliates participating in discrete managed accounts and SMAs recorded $250 million of net new flows as at 31 March 2021 underscored a strong performance, Pinnacle said.

