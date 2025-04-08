Perpetual to build digital wholesale term deposit marketplace

Perpetual Corporate Trust will begin operating a digital marketplace offering debt instruments, kicking off with wholesale term deposits.

The Corporate Trust business has been granted a market license in Australia enabling it develop a fully electronic, self-directed SaaS platform for debt instruments, which will initially focus on facilitating wholesale term deposits between authorised deposit-taking institutions, institutional investors, and wealth managers.

"The banking and financial services market is experiencing strong growth, with increasing demand for direct investment in secure, low-risk, income producing assets such as wholesale term deposits and fixed income," Perpetual Corporate Trust chief executive Richard McCarthy said.

"With limited digital trading options currently available, our platform brings greater efficiency, competition, and transparency to the market.

"The license will allow us to enable the wholesale term deposit market to operate more effectively, efficiently and economically, while managing cyber security and maintaining compliance."

Perpetual Corporate Trust said it is looking to streamline and modernise the execution of these instruments, much like it has previously done with investor reporting, regulatory reporting, structured finance and fixed income markets, by "eliminating inefficiencies and enhancing accessibility for issuers, investors, and intermediaries."

Perpetual Corporate Trust was due to be acquired by KKR, however the deal was called off in February after the tax implications ensured it was no longer feasible. However, KKR insists the break fee is still owed and has reserved the right to pursue further damages - a claim rejected by Perpetual.

KKR was also due to acquire the wealth management unit as part of the deal. Perpetual is now attempting to offload that division separately.