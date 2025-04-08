Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Perpetual to build digital wholesale term deposit marketplace

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 8 APR 2025   12:44PM

Perpetual Corporate Trust will begin operating a digital marketplace offering debt instruments, kicking off with wholesale term deposits.

The Corporate Trust business has been granted a market license in Australia enabling it develop a fully electronic, self-directed SaaS platform for debt instruments, which will initially focus on facilitating wholesale term deposits between authorised deposit-taking institutions, institutional investors, and wealth managers.

"The banking and financial services market is experiencing strong growth, with increasing demand for direct investment in secure, low-risk, income producing assets such as wholesale term deposits and fixed income," Perpetual Corporate Trust chief executive Richard McCarthy said.

"With limited digital trading options currently available, our platform brings greater efficiency, competition, and transparency to the market.

"The license will allow us to enable the wholesale term deposit market to operate more effectively, efficiently and economically, while managing cyber security and maintaining compliance."

Perpetual Corporate Trust said it is looking to streamline and modernise the execution of these instruments, much like it has previously done with investor reporting, regulatory reporting, structured finance and fixed income markets, by "eliminating inefficiencies and enhancing accessibility for issuers, investors, and intermediaries."

Perpetual Corporate Trust was due to be acquired by KKR, however the deal was called off in February after the tax implications ensured it was no longer feasible. However, KKR insists the break fee is still owed and has reserved the right to pursue further damages - a claim rejected by Perpetual.

KKR was also due to acquire the wealth management unit as part of the deal. Perpetual is now attempting to offload that division separately.

Read more: Perpetual Corporate TrustKKRRichard McCarthy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

KKR backs Aussie GPs with financing deal
Perpetual profits dented after KKR deal goes up in smoke
Perpetual calls off KKR deal
Perpetual receives fresh KKR bid
Moonfare launches in Australia
Syfe bids for SelfWealth, ups BFG's offer
SEC fines private equity firms for recordkeeping failures
Perpetual takeover 'not in the best interests of shareholders'
Perpetual-KKR deal hits tax bill snag
Perpetual reveals new leadership structure

Editor's Choice

Trade war rattles pre-election economic outlook

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury admits that escalating trade hostilities and risks to the economy are "more significant than expected" as it releases its Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook (PEFO).

Fitzpatricks names head of product

KARREN VERGARA
Fitzpatricks Group appointed a head of product from Colonial First State (CFS) as it bolsters its investment products and services to financial advisers and their clients.

Super for housing would benefit 4% of homebuyers: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI
New estimates from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) show less than 5% of eligible first homebuyers would actually benefit from an early access scheme.

CA ANZ launches AI fluency certificate for finance professionals

ANDREW MCKEAN
Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) has launched an AI Fluency certificate to arm financial professionals with the skills to work with Generative AI.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media