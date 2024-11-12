Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Perpetual reveals decade of philanthropy insights

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 12 NOV 2024   12:37PM

Perpetual, for the first time, has laid bare a decade's worth of data, unveiling insights into the philanthropic and charity sectors.

In a special edition of its annual philanthropy insights report, the wealth manager said despite incremental changes in funding across some sectors, overarching trends have held relatively steady, largely thanks to the "perpetual nature of legacy foundations," and alignment of philanthropic giving to family values, beliefs, and interest areas.

"Many active philanthropists have adopted a strategic approach to their giving, with a clear vision of the types of organisations, causes, and sectors they choose to support in the long-term," the report said.

"This approach allows philanthropists and their families to invest in community outcomes that are not achievable in one to-three-year time horizons, but may take decades, or even generations to achieve."

Some sectors, however, that previously garnered little attention, like funding for conservation and the environment, are starting to gain traction - funding levels have risen from 1% to 3%.

The report said this modest growth may be partly due to increased funder awareness because of catastrophic major weather events and biodiversity collaborations across Australia.

The next generation within family foundations have also played a role in advocating for funding.

In contrast, funding for arts and culture has declined from 5% to 3%, a decline the report linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged shutdown of cultural institutions which had an "enormous impact."

Creative Partnerships Australia, which aims to foster a culture of private sector support for the arts, estimated that private donations, including general fundraising and bequests, fell from $540 million in 2019/20 to $398 million in the pandemic hit 2020/21 financial year.

The report said the downtown wasn't surprising given the "front of mind nature of the pandemic."

Meanwhile, an examination of state-by-state data showed that Victoria has traditionally attracted the lion's share of philanthropic funding, though its share dipped from 36% to 27% since 2015.

The report linked this funding concentration to historical factors such as the Gold Rush wealth boom and Victorian Trustee Law, which incentivised the creation of charitable trusts, particularly through estates.

NSW, however, has seen its share of philanthropic funding more than double from around 6% to 16% over the same period, with every other state and territory also experiencing an increase.

The report said the rise in private ancillary funds (PAFs) - from 1315 to 2097 - has likely played a role in the more widespread distribution of funds across regions.

The report also noted that the increase in state-level funding may be indicative of a greater focus on local issues, reflected in a 10% decrease in contributions to organisations working at a national level and slight decrease in support to international projects over the past decade.

As for financial strains, data and feedback from the Perpetual IMPACT Philanthropy Application Program, which connects philanthropists and not-for-profits, has pointed to a gradual rise in operational costs, with salaries being the biggest expense.

The report said inflationary conditions are driving up the cost to deliver vital services to communities, with Perpetual's data indicating a 10% rise in employee expenses over the past year.

It added the cost of doing good can be "greatly impacted by inflationary conditions."

Read more: PerpetualPhilanthropyWealthInflationCharityFamily foundationsCreative Partnerships AustraliaConservationArts and culture
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual reveals new leadership structure
Perpetual halves investment in embattled Star
Perpetual remuneration report cops first strike
Aussies struggle with financial goals: Generation Life
Australians living through protracted period of economic misery: CEDA
Perpetual chair to leave as $472m loss recorded
Prime Financial revenue grows 21% to $41m
Iress earnings up 52% to $67m
Australians urged to consider bequests amid $5.4tn wealth transfer
Perpetual net outflows top nearly $9bn

Editor's Choice

Size of super industry on ASIC's radar

ELIZA BAVIN
Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, commissioner Simone Constant reinforced that while historically super has posed little risk to financial stability, as the sector grows so too do the risks.

Cbus appoints head of advice

ELIZABETH FRY
Cbus has recruited a former CareSuper executive as head of advice.

AustralianSuper well placed to achieve mega-scale ambitions: Morningstar

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper has the right strategic recipe and leadership to continue delivering for members, but there are some areas to keep an eye on, Morningstar says.

Chief member officer departs Rest

ELIZABETH FRY
After a near decade-long career with Rest, Deborah Potts will step down from her role as chief member officer and finish up with the fund in mid-December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18

Unlocking investment opportunities in Australia's commercial real estate debt market 

DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Peter Worn

Peter Worn

JOINT MANAGING DIRECTOR
FINURA
As the co-founder and joint managing director of Finura Group, Peter Worn has built a stellar resume educationally and professionally. But it was overcoming a personal struggle that he's most proud of. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach