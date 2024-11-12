Perpetual reveals decade of philanthropy insights

Perpetual, for the first time, has laid bare a decade's worth of data, unveiling insights into the philanthropic and charity sectors.

In a special edition of its annual philanthropy insights report, the wealth manager said despite incremental changes in funding across some sectors, overarching trends have held relatively steady, largely thanks to the "perpetual nature of legacy foundations," and alignment of philanthropic giving to family values, beliefs, and interest areas.

"Many active philanthropists have adopted a strategic approach to their giving, with a clear vision of the types of organisations, causes, and sectors they choose to support in the long-term," the report said.

"This approach allows philanthropists and their families to invest in community outcomes that are not achievable in one to-three-year time horizons, but may take decades, or even generations to achieve."

Some sectors, however, that previously garnered little attention, like funding for conservation and the environment, are starting to gain traction - funding levels have risen from 1% to 3%.

The report said this modest growth may be partly due to increased funder awareness because of catastrophic major weather events and biodiversity collaborations across Australia.

The next generation within family foundations have also played a role in advocating for funding.

In contrast, funding for arts and culture has declined from 5% to 3%, a decline the report linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged shutdown of cultural institutions which had an "enormous impact."

Creative Partnerships Australia, which aims to foster a culture of private sector support for the arts, estimated that private donations, including general fundraising and bequests, fell from $540 million in 2019/20 to $398 million in the pandemic hit 2020/21 financial year.

The report said the downtown wasn't surprising given the "front of mind nature of the pandemic."

Meanwhile, an examination of state-by-state data showed that Victoria has traditionally attracted the lion's share of philanthropic funding, though its share dipped from 36% to 27% since 2015.

The report linked this funding concentration to historical factors such as the Gold Rush wealth boom and Victorian Trustee Law, which incentivised the creation of charitable trusts, particularly through estates.

NSW, however, has seen its share of philanthropic funding more than double from around 6% to 16% over the same period, with every other state and territory also experiencing an increase.

The report said the rise in private ancillary funds (PAFs) - from 1315 to 2097 - has likely played a role in the more widespread distribution of funds across regions.

The report also noted that the increase in state-level funding may be indicative of a greater focus on local issues, reflected in a 10% decrease in contributions to organisations working at a national level and slight decrease in support to international projects over the past decade.

As for financial strains, data and feedback from the Perpetual IMPACT Philanthropy Application Program, which connects philanthropists and not-for-profits, has pointed to a gradual rise in operational costs, with salaries being the biggest expense.

The report said inflationary conditions are driving up the cost to deliver vital services to communities, with Perpetual's data indicating a 10% rise in employee expenses over the past year.

It added the cost of doing good can be "greatly impacted by inflationary conditions."