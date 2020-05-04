NEWS
Executive Appointments
Pendal appoints new head of HNW distribution
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 4 MAY 2020   12:15PM

A Sydney equities' boutique's chief executive has jumped to Pendal Group to work as its head of high net worth distribution.

Lee Hopperton was most recently the chief executive and distribution head of value manager Auscap Asset Management in Sydney for four years.

ln his new role, Hopperton will look after Pendal Group's sales and relationship management for the HNW channel, including family offices. He started on April 20.

Lee has about 20 years of experience, including , seven at Macquarie Group as an equities analyst in Sydney and London and then on the institutional equity sales desk.

Between 2006 and 2014, he was head of the Australian and then Pan Asian equities desks for JPMorgan in Europe before becoming head of distribution in Seoul where he ran the equities trading and stockbroking businesses, according to Pendal.

In October, Rebecca Fesq left as Pendal's head of client experience and direct after five years at the company to join Regal Funds Management as its global head of distribution and marketing.

Two months later, Pendal's head of family offices Rob Saunders left for Regal as well, joining as the boutique's head of wholesale and family office, including the private banks.

At the time of Saunders' departure, Pendal said it was recruiting for his role. Meanwhile, Pendal's head of Australian wholesale distribution Tim North Ash was to look after the channel.

Newly-hired Hopperton reports to Ash, The entire wholesale team, which includes HNW channel, is 12 members.

"The HNW channel is a key strategic priority for Pendal in the Australian wholesale market. We are delighted to have attracted a sales manager of Lee's calibre and experience."

"We conducted a very thorough search and had a lot of interest in the role," a Pendal spokesperson said.

Pendal's March quarter results saw it slip from managing $101.4 billion at December end to $86 billion at March end, after losing $3.9 billion to outflows, and $15.7 billion to investment-related factors (performance, market movements and distribution).

Pendal declined to provide FUM for family office/HNW channel.

