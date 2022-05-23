Partners Wealth appoints private wealth lead

Partners Wealth Group has hired a new head of Partners Private, hiring a former AMP Capital and Hume Partners senior portfolio manager.

Andrew Lally has joined in the role, bringing within him about 25 years' experience across funds management and family offices. He will oversee the group's wholesale investment arm, working with investment banks, institutions, and family offices.

Most recently, Lally was investment director at Hume Partners, a bespoke investment house backed by the Peter Scanlon Family Office. In this role he managed portfolios totalling more than $1 billion.

Prior to that he was head of credit at River Capital for four years and also served close to eight years at AMP Capital, first as senior portfolio manager for credit markets and then in Australian equities.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lally to the Partners Wealth Group team. We are committed to ensuring the best investment opportunities are available to our valued clients and Lally's expertise will allow us to reach new levels of success," managing director Matthew Cassidy said.

"Lally's extensive experience in sourcing and structuring wholesale investment opportunities and delivering risk adjusted returns for investors will be an asset to our clients and team."

Commenting on his appointment, Lally said he is delighted to be joining Partners Private.

"I look forward to building relationships with clients and ensuring that their needs are met through the provision of exclusive and high-quality investment opportunities that we're able to source," Lally said.