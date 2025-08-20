Only half of advice practices report positive earnings: Investment Trends

The latest findings from Investment Trends reveal that only half of financial advice practices report positive momentum when it comes to profitability.

The 2025 Adviser Business Model Report shows that profitability in the sector continues to improve, with 52% reporting a rise in earnings. Only 11% recorded a decline in earnings - the lowest level in a decade.

To be profitable, success is underpinned by three key levers: higher ongoing fees, leaner cost structures, and greater use of managed accounts to deliver scale and consistency, Investment Trends said.

Further, larger practices are expanding not only in adviser headcount but also recruiting specialists in other areas such as accountants and lawyers to broaden their services to better address client needs.

Satisfaction with licensees has also rebounded soundly, with Net Promoter Scores (NPS) rising from +1% in 2024 to +11% in 2025.

This has resulted in a heightened demand for "high quality" operative support spanning technical assistance, advice enablement, and compliance among advisers, Investment Trends said, noting that advisers continue to rely heavily on licensee support.

Self-licensed firms most often outsource compliance and audit functions, while licensed advisers lean more on their licensee for paraplanning, the report said.

Commenting, Investment Trends director Cameron Spittle recognises that larger firms typically have more bandwidth compared to smaller practices.

"Thirty-one percent of practices now have more than five advisers, and these larger firms hold on average $15 million more in funds under advice per adviser compared to smaller practices," Spittle said

"Despite their larger footprint, efficiency remains a challenge. Smaller practices continue to grapple with compliance burdens and regulatory uncertainty, while larger practices are more focused on resourcing and technology integration to scale effectively."

Although efficient advice models and disciplined pricing are "increasingly separating" high performers from the pack, the ongoing advice fees remain significantly higher among the top 20% of practices.

"We are seeing a strong focus on operational efficiency that is driving down both operating and advice production costs," he added.

"Ongoing advice fees are significantly higher among the top 20% of practices, far outpacing the average with 'highly profitable' advisers charging nearly double the ongoing fees of their peers.

"When combined with lean, tightly managed cost-to-serve models, these higher fees are translating into substantially stronger margins."