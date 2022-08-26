Newspaper icon
Online investor numbers taper out: Report

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 26 AUG 2022   12:43PM

Retail investor numbers have dropped as pandemic-driven hype dampens according to an Investment Trends, 2022 First Half Australia Online Investing report.

The report reveals retail online investor numbers have begun to ease. An estimated 1.47 million unique individuals placed (at least) one online trade on stocks of ETFs during the 12-month period ended in June 2022, down from 1.52 million for the year ended November 2021.

Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said: "The combination of interest rate rises, market downturn, and inflation have all contributed to this outcome."

The research highlighted two key engines of growth softened during the period; inflows of first timers continue to shrink towards pre-pandemic levels while surging dormancy rates persist.

It was also identified that a prerequisite for many investors to start buying stocks is having "reached a desired level of savings." That is, having enough money for day-to-day living expenses, plus some extra for rainy days.

Subsequently, Guiamatsia said: "The ongoing cost-of-living pressures on households would no doubt contribute to delaying the assessment of readiness. At the same time, the vertiginous rise of interest rates has reinstated cash as an appealing instrument for yield generation."

Meanwhile, dormancy rates among those already investing have continued to climb.

In the last reporting period, some 250,000 investors halted their trading activity, to which Guiamatsia commented: "It's common to see market downturns induce a paralysis of sorts, as many opt for a wait-and-see approach in turbulent times."

Correspondingly, Investment Trends Investor Intentions Index indicates investors' average return expectations for domestic equities dropped below the psychological barrier of zero in June 2022, the first negative measure recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Though more optimistically, most dormant investors surveyed expressed a strong interest in re-engaging in the not-so-distant future.

A statement from Investment Trends said: "The ability for online platforms to provide relevant educational support to shore up confidence will be a key determinant to successfully maintain engagement."

Further, Guiamatsia stated there is little evidence to suggest that the developments of the last two years, whereby young investors and more female investors accessed equity markets, will reverse. In fact, female participation continues to strengthen.

Separately, cryptocurrency permeation among active investors has grown. The report illustrates that 28% of active online investors hold crypto in their portfolio, up from 23% in November 2021.

Of note, Investment Trends methodology focused on populations who'd either invested in cash equities (stocks/ETFs) in the past 12 months.

