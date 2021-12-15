NEWS
Regulatory

OnePath Custodians sued over fees for no service

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 DEC 2021   12:35PM

Civil penalty proceedings have commenced in the Federal Court against OnePath Custodians for allegedly charging super fund members fees for no service, filed by ASIC.

ASIC is alleging OnePath incorrectly charged more than $4 million in fees to more than 18,000 members between December 2015 and May 2020.

It is alleged that in that period OnePath charged financial advice service fees of about $3.8 million to 16,210 members who had been de-linked from employer-sponsored plans. OnePath apparently sent these members statements throughout the period that failed to notify them of their rights regarding the fees.

It is also alleged that between December 2015 and January 2019, OnePath incorrectly charged financial adviser service fees of about $500,000 to 2508 members who did not have a linked plan adviser. Annual statements sent to these members until October 2019 represented that OnePath was entitled to the fees and the members were obliged to pay them, ASIC states.

The regulator believes OnePath made false and misleading representations about its right to continue charging fees to these members, engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct and breached its obligations as an AFSL holder to provide services efficiently, honestly and fairly. It is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties and other orders from the Federal Court.

"Superannuation is important for the future financial security of Australians. Consumers must be able to trust they are being charged fees correctly by their superannuation providers. ASIC's case alleges that OnePath failed to do so in this case," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

According to court documents, ANZ has agreed to remediate or has already remediated those members that were impacted.

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

Industry responds to heatmap findings

CHLOE WALKER
Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

Plato readies new ESG strategies

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

