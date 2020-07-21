Ombudsman demands changes for small business insolvencies

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell is calling for a number of measures to be put in place to protect small businesses from a 'tsunami' of insolvencies.

In the latest Insolvency Practices Inquiry report, Carnell detailed recommendations to help businesses get the best possible outcomes during times of financial trouble.

Carnell said the report comes at a critical time given the effects of the pandemic and the natural disasters which is likely to trigger insolvencies in the near future.

"The reality is that Australia is now in the grip of a recession. Trading conditions are the worst we've seen since the Great Depression and many small businesses won't survive.

"Our inquiry has found that the system as it stands does not work for small businesses," she said.

The report recommends establishing a Small Business Viability Review program where small business owners experiencing financial stress receive a voucher for $5000 to access tailored advice to improve the operations of the business or to assist in winding up the business.

"We know the sooner a small business seeks help, the more likely it is they can achieve a restructure or turnaround. But cash flow issues, compounded by falling revenue, may mean those small business can't afford the professional financial advice they need," Carnell said.

"The ramifications of this could be devastating, both for the business and its owner and family, down the line."

A further recommendation was to establish a small business debt hibernation instrument when a state, territory or federal government declares a systemic shock such as a pandemic or significant economic downturn.

During the recommended hibernation period, small business owners will engage with creditors to reach an agreed period of hibernation of at least the minimum period, during which time payments on loans, rent, tax, and other ongoing payments can be deferred.

"The minimum hibernation period would be 90 days, during which payments on loans, rent, tax and other outgoings could be deferred," she said.

Another key recommendation was for a simplified insolvency process including a capped cost as the majority of small businesses entering liquidation have assets less than $10,000.

"Throughout the course of this Inquiry, we have spoken with a range of registered liquidators who have indicated the minimum cost of a straightforward voluntary administration is about $12,000, while the average is closer to $50,000," Carnell said.

Furthermore, the ombudsman recommends establishing a Directors' Insolvency Agreement where a small business owner can provide a registered liquidator with a proposal on the best way to manage the business.

The proposal may seek to restructure or to wind up the business, where a restructure must retain the existing company and a sale of the business and/or its assets must be to an unrelated party.

Carnell said external administrations are focused on maximising the benefit to creditors, while the small business owner's expertise and knowledge is often brushed aside.

"Small businesses have spoken of stock being sold at a low point in the market, assets being put up for sale in publications that aren't relevant to their industry and thousands being spent by registered liquidators to chase down payments worth far less than the amount spent," she said.