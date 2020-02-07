Old boys, girls clubs dominate boards

A third of Australia's board members are dissatisfied with their roles, blaming a lack of transparency, professional and peer support for their frustrations.

The new research, commissioned by advocacy and director placement group Women on Boards (WOB), found many board members had a negative experience when seeking or being recruited for a directorial role.

WOB executive director Claire Braund said respondents believed the recruitment process to be a "closed shop which was difficult to break into", with recruiters selecting from a list of "known and trusted men and women".

One respondent said they were disappointed by this process.

"In the six years during which I have been a professional non-executive director I have been disappointed at the lack of transparency in the director recruitment process and the way that personal networks seem to be crucial in finding positions," they said.

Another argued that personal networks seemed to count more than skills and experience.

"Governance skills and education don't seem to count for very much - it's the business acumen and networks that count more," they said.

"[This] is perhaps why we might be seeing some of the governance crises we are seeing in our major institutions."

WOB said risk aversion, low remuneration for recruiters, lack of professionalism and the prevalence of 'old boys and girls clubs' were key issues causing this dissatisfaction with the recruitment process.

Braund said the major reason for this dissatisfaction was a lack of strategy.

"The major reasons for dissatisfaction are a lack of board strategy with too much focus on the operational and a lack of both governance and professionalism - particularly in the not-for-profit sector," she said.

She argued that many of these issues had stemmed from the recruitment process.

"We appear to have a self-sustaining vicious circle where many boards haven't figured out the hard and soft skills they need, so put together a poor-quality PD, which then results in generic applications in a 'pray and spray' approach from candidates who become frustrated at their lack of success," Braund said.

Braund said the research found that many of the respondents were often ill-prepared when applying for board positions.

"Many candidates appear to have unrealistic expectations as to how much work will be required to get onto boards," she said.

"They are ill-prepared when it comes to having a high-quality skills and capability focused two-page board CV, a well-crafted cover letter, a clear idea of the value they would bring to the board and the capacity to articulate this in an interview."

"Recruiters additionally felt many candidates did not do sufficient research as part of their board application process - at the very least calling the chair and/or the chair of the nominations committee."

Braund said that expectation discrepancies were causing a "circle of discontent" amongst candidates, recruiters and boards.

"Added to this is the huge increase in interest in the board sector - which is fueled by many factors - and we wind up with a whole lot of very frustrated people," she said.

The report also highlighted that publicly-listed boards were more generous and open to change than other board types.

The report outlined several suggestions for candidates and organisations on how to improve the board recruitment process.

For candidates:

Be researched and prepped on the industry and sector and its challenges

Be able to articulate their value add and what they bring

Be genuine, authentic, honest and who they are, important for assessing cultural fit

Demonstrate passion, purpose and enthusiasm for the role, organisation and cause

Behave as a director and peer, not as an executive or subordinate

Demonstrate understanding of governance

Consistent use of skills matrices to gain clarity on skills gaps

Board composition reviews to clarify expertise required beyond skills/experience

Development of cultural fit outlines, including soft skills

Obtaining upfront consensus from all board members as to what is required from a new board member

Openness to interview unknowns and left fielders

Providing board packs for roles

Provision of a selection committee with one point of contact

Faster assessment, response and feedback, aided by only advertising and recruiting for genuine roles, thereby reducing or ceasing the box-ticking

Lateral and more flexible thinking and new blood

Timely and honest feedback provision

Advertisement of all. Less non-transparent headhunting

Clear process and timeline, clearly communicated

Communications and follow-up

Clear position descriptions and specific selection criteria

Organisational clarity on what is wanted, sticking with it and not changing criteria

Faster recruitment process

The report also named several improvements that candidates wanted to see around transparency and opening the "shop door".