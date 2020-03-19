NYSE closes trading floor

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has made all trading electronic, temporarily closing its symbolic trading floor.

NYSE president Stacey Cunningham announced the move after two people tested positive for COVID-19, but said the closure will only be temporary.

"While we are taking the precautionary step of closing the trading floors, we continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors," Cunningham said.

"NYSE's trading floors provide unique value to issuers and investors, but our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members."

NYSE chief operating officer Michael Blaugrund stressed that while employees had tested positive, it was not a cause for concern as all appropriate measures had been taken.

"We have been informed that a member of the trading floor community and a NYSE employee have tested positive for COVID-19."

"Both individuals were screened at the NYSE security checkpoint, administered a test by medical personnel at the Exchange and, as a precautionary measure, not permitted to enter the building this week.

"They will be treated and recuperate away from the Exchange facility."

The news comes after the Philippines halted all trading this week, after the most heavily populated island of Luzon was put in mandatory isolation.

Despite the high market volatility Wall Street is determined to remain open as halting trade is viewed as extreme.

Most recently, the markets were closed during Hurricane Sandy and after the terrorist attacks on September 11.