Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Nowhere has there been more change than super: Byres

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 20 OCT 2022   12:37PM

Departing APRA chair Wayne Byres has made parting shot at the superannuation sector, saying one of the things he is most proud of is the increased transparency the regulator has driven in an industry where "self-interest can sometimes outweigh member interest."

On what's been the most important and impactful change in the super industry, Byres said it's been the increased transparency forced upon the industry.

"Given the weak accountability that most superannuation trustees are subject to by virtue of their ownership structure and limited member engagement, corporate interest and self-interest can sometimes outweigh member interest," he said.

"Transparency has been key to increasing the discipline on trustees to ensure they are always managing members' money in their best interests."

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Byres cited that the transparency afforded by APRA's heatmaps and the performance test has been the single most powerful force in driving better member outcomes, shining a spotlight on underperformance, and giving flunking trustees no place to hide.

However, in an industry where size matters, there's still a long tail of smaller funds whose longevity is challenged, Byres explained.

While not simply being a case of 'big is good, small is bad,' overall the evidence is clear that size helps deliver better member outcomes, he argued.

"Trustees that cannot compete on that basis need to think very hard about how (and whether) they can deliver in their members' best financial interests, now and into the future," Byres said.

The spotlight on them will only get brighter and more intense, he added.

Meanwhile, on community expectations and APRA's responsibilities Byres noted that the recent message to regulators has been to be tougher.

While powers and sanctions have been strengthened by Parliament and regulators are expected to use them, he said APRA also seeks to be "constructively tough."

Aware that community expectations of its regulators are high, Byres stood firm that this doesn't guarantee bad things won't happen. Equally, APRA has no mandate from the government to prevent failure at all costs.

"It is almost inevitable that every so often things will go wrong in the financial system, and participants will suffer losses," Byres said.

"This should not automatically be assumed to be a regulatory failure. It may well simply be a natural - if at times uncomfortable - product of having a competitive, efficient, and innovative financial sector that is not completely drowned in red tape."

Read more: APRAWayne Byres
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA flags concerns over fund sustainability
Regulators to face committee scrutiny
First Super: Merger pressure fizzles out
Retail the next frontier for private markets: Preqin
Data sharing laws updated in response to Optus breach
APRA unmasks fund outsourcing impacts
Consultation opens on crypto regulation bill
Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer
APRA to modernise regulatory frameworks
CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds

Editor's Choice

QAR could see 12% increase in insured Aussies

CHLOE WALKER
According to research commissioned by the Financial Services Council (FSC), the introduction of a scalable advice model for life insurance would see more than a million Australians have the life insurance cover they need.

Austbrokers Life, Australian Unity partner

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Austbrokers Life and Australian Unity Personal Financial Services (AUPFS) are partnering to offer clients access to a broader set of capabilities focused on enhancing financial wellbeing.

Nowhere has there been more change than super: Byres

ANDREW MCKEAN
Departing APRA chair Wayne Byres has made parting shot at the superannuation sector, saying one of the things he is most proud of is the increased transparency the regulator has driven in an industry where "self-interest can sometimes outweigh member interest."

Challenger offloads banking business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just two years after acquiring it, Challenger will sell its banking operations to New Zealand's Heartland Group.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.