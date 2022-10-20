Nowhere has there been more change than super: Byres

Departing APRA chair Wayne Byres has made parting shot at the superannuation sector, saying one of the things he is most proud of is the increased transparency the regulator has driven in an industry where "self-interest can sometimes outweigh member interest."

On what's been the most important and impactful change in the super industry, Byres said it's been the increased transparency forced upon the industry.

"Given the weak accountability that most superannuation trustees are subject to by virtue of their ownership structure and limited member engagement, corporate interest and self-interest can sometimes outweigh member interest," he said.

"Transparency has been key to increasing the discipline on trustees to ensure they are always managing members' money in their best interests."

Byres cited that the transparency afforded by APRA's heatmaps and the performance test has been the single most powerful force in driving better member outcomes, shining a spotlight on underperformance, and giving flunking trustees no place to hide.

However, in an industry where size matters, there's still a long tail of smaller funds whose longevity is challenged, Byres explained.

While not simply being a case of 'big is good, small is bad,' overall the evidence is clear that size helps deliver better member outcomes, he argued.

"Trustees that cannot compete on that basis need to think very hard about how (and whether) they can deliver in their members' best financial interests, now and into the future," Byres said.

The spotlight on them will only get brighter and more intense, he added.

Meanwhile, on community expectations and APRA's responsibilities Byres noted that the recent message to regulators has been to be tougher.

While powers and sanctions have been strengthened by Parliament and regulators are expected to use them, he said APRA also seeks to be "constructively tough."

Aware that community expectations of its regulators are high, Byres stood firm that this doesn't guarantee bad things won't happen. Equally, APRA has no mandate from the government to prevent failure at all costs.

"It is almost inevitable that every so often things will go wrong in the financial system, and participants will suffer losses," Byres said.

"This should not automatically be assumed to be a regulatory failure. It may well simply be a natural - if at times uncomfortable - product of having a competitive, efficient, and innovative financial sector that is not completely drowned in red tape."