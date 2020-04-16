NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Not the time to sell products
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   4:19PM

While the arrival of the COVID-19 crisis may have come as a prime product selling opportunity for some, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is adamant that the more appropriate behaviour is to support advisers.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Rady revealed Allianz Retire+ ceased selling its Future Safe product to new clients as the crisis began to unfold, with the firm instead focused on helping advisers and their clients make their way through the early stages of the pandemic, particularly as advisers were busy adjusting to new working arrangements.

Rady said Allianz Retire+ responded to the impact of the crisis by using technology to ensure the team was capable to deliver despite the difficulties in remote working.

Then, they came to a realisation.

"The way we've thought about this business from day one is 'What is our client base thinking? How are they feeling?'" Rady told Financial Standard.

"When we built the first product, we did a lot of market research before we went in with a solution because we wanted to understand what the problem was. We've taken the same approach to this pandemic. What you discover is that it's health first. I worry about my financial future once I get a greater degree of confidence around what this means to me and my health.

"And so the first few weeks of this crisis we were very much focused on actually not doing anything with financial markets. If I'm brutally honest, we stopped selling. We stopped selling because we wanted to help financial advisors and get them set up."

Rady said the firm recently delivered a series of webinars on how advisers can be most efficient and have empathetic conversations digitally.

"So that approach we feel has given us a different angle, because we sort of said, 'You know what, it's not about us right now. It's about helping businesses transition from one way of working to another, and then it's helping them help their clients'," he said.

"And so our view was, we'll get to us, and we'll be a really important part of that conversation when advisers get through this initial challenge. But these last few weeks of a health crisis were not for selling financial products."

Rady said the firm hopes its approach will be reciprocated, as advisers and the firm slowly turn to discussions around how the Future Safe product can help clients plan for a better retirement in the context of the current turmoil in markets.

"It's not easy to change perceptions around the way to use new things, and it's fantastic that the industry's got some early adopters, and we're very privileged to have a number of those that are using us today," Rady said.

"But there's a time and a place for that, and the midst of a crisis wasn't a time to be introducing new ideas to lots of people."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

