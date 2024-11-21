Newspaper icon
Northern Trust launches new solution for insto investors

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 21 NOV 2024   12:25PM

Northern Trust has launched an active collateral solution designed to help institutional investors manage collateral more efficiently while meeting the demands of continual market change.

Delivered in collaboration with CloudMargin, a collateral management technology company, the capability will provide enhanced service capabilities, increased transparency on a real-time basis and platform resiliency, Northern Trust said.

This includes automated asset selection based on flexible hierarchies, support of complex eligibility rules, access to real-time data through client portals, report write capabilities, and full end-to-end automation.

"Our clients must be strategic and nimble in managing their investment portfolios, including collateral management, to optimise asset deployment and minimize performance drag," Northern Trust Asset Servicing head of business services Nadia Ivanova said.

"Our advanced, digitized solutions can help clients achieve this objective - minimizing the value of assets that need to be tied up as collateral and managing counterparty exposure effectively. This showcases our technology vision in action, delivering the agility, resilience, automation, and long-term value our clients require."

Northern Trust Asset Servicing head of collateral management Barney Binder said: "These advanced capabilities are part of Northern Trust's comprehensive range of collateral, derivatives and liquidity management solutions. Clients can access these services globally, either on a component basis - to complement their current in-house practices - or as part of a broader suite of collateral management solutions."

Meantime, CloudMargin chief executive Stuart Connolly said the purpose-built collateral platform is continuously updated, enhanced and maintained.

"Northern Trust clients will benefit from full automation in their collateral workflow, and unprecedented levels of transparency," Connolly said.

"We are incredibly honoured that Northern Trust selected CloudMargin for this mission-critical service after a comprehensive review of the marketplace and rigorous due diligence process."

Northern TrustCloudMarginStuart ConnollyBarney BinderNadia Ivanova
